Fitch Solutions Discusses Gas to Oil Switching
Fitch Solutions expects to see an increase in gas-to-oil switching for use in heating during the winter season in the northern hemisphere, the company’s associate director, Emma Richards, told Rigzone.
“We’ve already seen a switch towards oil, with the increase in gas prices having far outstripped the increase in oil prices in the year-to-date and natural gas is now far more expensive than crude and refined fuels on an energy-equivalent basis,” Richards stated.
“That said, there’s a limit to which this type of switching can occur and the expected boost to consumption represents just a fraction of global oil demand, at less than one percent,” Richards added.
“As such, it’s not likely to have a very meaningful impact on the market, with other demand-side factors - like Chinese economic woes and rising recession risks in the EU and U.S. - likely to be far more influential for prices,” Richards continued.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of “increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks began to materialize”. The IMF’s latest baseline forecast is for growth to slow from 6.1 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022, a figure the group highlighted is 0.4 percentage points lower than in the April 2022 IMF World Economic Outlook.
“The global economy, still reeling from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is facing an increasingly gloomy and uncertain outlook,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF, stated in a blog posted on the IMF website on July 26.
“Higher-than-expected inflation, especially in the United States and major European economies, is triggering a tightening of global financial conditions. China’s slowdown has been worse than anticipated amid Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, and there have been further negative spillovers from the war in Ukraine. As a result, global output contracted in the second quarter of this year,” Gourinchas added in the blog.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $90.48 per barrel. The commodity’s peak closing price in 2022, so far, was seen on March 8, at $127.98 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- Asian LNG Buyers Cannot Compete With European Demand
- Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says
- Siemens, Shell Advancing Highly Efficient Energy Solutions
- Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
- GOM Lease Sale 257 Reinstatement Reaction
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Shell Names New CEO
- Diesel Margins Tank
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire