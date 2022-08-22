Fitch: Santos Going Ahead With Pikka Made No Effect On Its Rating

Santos’ decision to proceed with the Pikka Phase 1 development in Alaska does not affect its rating, although rating headroom is limited over the medium term until earnings from new projects allow deleveraging from 2026 or Santos sells equity stakes in some projects, Fitch Ratings says.

Fitch expects Santos to retain financial flexibility via equity stake sales, while it pursues potential growth projects, which underpins the Stable Outlook on the ratings or BBB.

The Pikka oil project will be funded with Santos’ internal cash flow. Santos expects the project to increase its proved and probable (2P) reserves by 165 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), or about 10%, from 1,676 mmboe at the end-2021.

The project will help the company diversify its liquid and geographical exposure. Santos would be exposed to execution risks of the project, which is in a new area, but this will be partly offset by the existing project team in Alaska and Santos’ project execution record.

Fitch expects that with Santos' share of capex in Pikka, the company's net debt/EBITDA will rise from 1.5x in 2023 to a peak of around 2.6x by 2025 (12 months to end-June 2022: 0.7x). Net debt/EBITDA should then fall to about 2.0x in 2026 when new projects, including Barossa and Pikka, contribute to earnings. Santos has limited rating headroom as it undertakes construction for the projects but retains flexibility as it can divest equity interests in some projects, which can fetch USD2 billion-3 billion as well as spread out spending on growth projects that have yet to reach their final investment decisions.

Santos' net debt/EBITDA could be sustained above 2.5x, the level above which Fitch will consider negative rating action if it takes on new projects without selling stakes in projects. Santos still has a large pipeline of potential projects such as Dorado, Papua LNG, and the Narrabri gas projects that will reach their final investment decisions in the next 24 months. However, Fitch has not factored in any divestments or Santos’ share of investments in potential projects into its ratings on the company due to uncertainty over when they will materialize.

Santos announced that it is in advanced discussions for the sale of a 5% interest in PNG LNG while it remains open to reducing its stake in Pikka. If the sale of the 5% stake in PNG LNG materializes, Fitch projects Santos’ net debt /EBITDA to peak at 2.3x before falling to around 1.7x by 2026.

Santos’ 1H22 performance was in line with Fitch’s expectations, with production volume growth of 9% YoY due to additional interest in PNG LNG's production. The company's higher realized pricing also offset an increase in production costs to $8.16/boe (2021: $7.76/boe). EBITDA more than doubled to $2.7 billion.

Fitch expects Santos' free cash flow to remain positive in 2022 despite a higher dividend payout and announced an increase in share buybacks. Santos’ liquidity in end-June 2022 was strong, with a cash balance of $3.35 billion.

Excluding PNG LNG's project finance that can be serviced through the project itself, Santos has no significant short-term maturities until 2024. The company is seeking to refinance for the syndicated term loan due in 2024 and 2026.

