Fissures in EU Russia Gas Response

Fissures appear in what has so far been a common response from the EU.

Hungary’s Prime Minister has said that the country will pay for gas in Rubles if Russia ask them, Rystad Energy’s senior analyst Vinicius Romano highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Wednesday.

Romano noted that the statement reveals fissures in what has so far been a common response from the EU - that such a unilateral demand was against the terms of their contracts.

“If followed by other nations, this is likely to dent the EU’s market power, potentially paving the road for intra-EU competition and an ‘every man for himself’ approach, that will result ultimately in higher volatility in prices,” Romano stated in the note.

“However as highlighted previously, Russia may have operational issues managing an eventual supply halt only to specific markets,” Romano added.

Looking at Germany, Romano said that, despite initial nervousness over the implications of the German government takeover of Gazprom Germania, the market appears to be breathing a sigh of relief because the company and its subsidiaries are no longer directly linked to Russia.

Romano noted that, in the U.S., volatility was stalking the Henry Hub prices as they reached $6.3/MMBtu on Wednesday due to the strong demand provided by lower temperatures and high liquefaction utilization associated with decreased flows this week in domestic production. This was partially due to seasonal maintenance, while weather forecasts are suggesting we may see a prolonged winter, Romano outlined.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on April 1, Romano noted that, if buyers keep following the current contract rules, a unilateral halt in flows from Russia could lead to consequences for the supplier, as buyers may trigger the Failure to Deliver clause, opening up the possibility to claim penalties from Gazprom.

“Russia does not have an alternative consumer market to deliver its natural gas to which implies that stopping flows would also stop income,” Romano said at the time.

“Production could briefly be redirected to the country’s storage until that is filled to capacity, before potentially getting flared and in an extreme scenario, obligating fields to shut down operations and deal with possible damages before restarting in the future,” he added.

In a speech at the EP Plenary on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined that Europe has to “get rid of our dependency on fossil fuels”.

“And for that we also have to diversify, away from Russia,” von der Leyen added in the speech.

