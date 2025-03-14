FIRST-NNPC JV Confirms Significant Hydrocarbon Discovery

'Preliminary analysis indicates substantial oil and gas volumes', a statement posted on FIRST E&P's website said.

A statement posted on FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited’s (FIRST E&P) website recently announced that the company’s joint venture with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) has “confirmed a significant hydrocarbon discovery in the Songhai field, located in OML 85 in the shallow offshore region of Bayelsa”.

The well was spudded on November 18, 2024, as part of efforts to increase and sustain the JV’s oil production over the next five years, the statement noted, adding that it was “successfully drilled to a total depth of 8,883 feet Measured Depth in 30 meters of water”.

The well encountered hydrocarbons across eight reservoirs, logging over 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, most of which exhibit excellent reservoir properties, the statement said.

“Preliminary analysis indicates substantial oil and gas volumes, reinforcing the field’s commercial potential,” the statement noted.

“Further evaluations, including formation testing and well data integration, will be conducted to refine resource estimates and optimize field development plans,” it added.

Segun Owolabi, General Manager, Exploration and Development at FIRST E&P, said in the statement, “this discovery marks a major milestone in our efforts to unlock the full potential of our assets”.

“The success at Songhai Field underscores the effectiveness of our exploration strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders,” Owolabi added.

Seyi Omotowa, Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS at NNPC, said in the statement, “this aligns with NNPC Limited’s mandate to drive production growth and cost optimization”.

“The success at Songhai Field reflects our commitment to strategic partnerships, advanced technology, and efficient operations to maximize Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential sustainably”.

NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, said in the statement, “this discovery reaffirms the potential of Nigeria’s offshore assets and the importance of collaboration in boosting reserves and production”.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to driving efficiency and long-term value creation for the nation,” Kyari added.

‍A statement posted on FIRST E&P’s site in April last year announced that the First E&P-NNPC joint venture had started oil production from the Madu Field in OML 85.

“Madu Oil Field has significant oil, gas, and condensate resources in multiple-stacked reservoirs,” the statement said.

“The field, which lies approximately 23km northwest of the JV’s other producing asset - Anyala - is expected to produce an average of 20,000 barrels per day, ramping up joint production capacity for the Anyala and Madu fields to 60,000 barrels per day,” that statement highlighted.

Lagos, Nigeria, based FIRST E&P describes itself on its site as a leading integrated energy solutions provider with exceptional delivery capacity across the upstream oil and gas value chain.

“As an independent player in the energy industry, our focus is to ensure we provide significant and viable contributions to energy needs and security locally and globally,” the company notes on its site.

NNPC, which is based in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, describes itself on its site as a dynamic global energy company with businesses and operations across the entire spectrum of the energy value chain.

