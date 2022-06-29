First-Ever 8th Gen Drilling Juggernaut Delivered To Transocean

The first-ever newbuild 8th generation drillship, the Deepwater Atlas, has been delivered in Singapore to U.S. offshore driller Transocean.

Based on Sembcorp Marine’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design, Deepwater Atlas is the first of two ultra-deepwater drillships built for Transocean, the other is Deepwater Titan.

Both units are of the highest specifications and the only pair in the world to feature net 3-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and well control systems with the ability to accommodate a 20,000-psi drilling and completion operations. Currently, the drillship has a 15,000-psi blowout preventer.

“The successful construction and delivery of Deepwater Atlas is a testament to Sembcorp Marine’s continuous progress up the value chain and its proven capabilities and track record in providing leading-edge advanced drilling rig solutions,” Sembcorp Marine said in a statement on social media.

The drillship is capable of operating at 12,000 feet water depth and drilling to depths of 40,000 feet. It also operates with a lower level of emissions as it uses hybrid power with an energy storage system.

With the capacity to accommodate a crew of 220, the drillship is designed and equipped to optimize fuel consumption and lower emissions to support the industry’s commitment to a reduction in the carbon footprint.

“Sembcorp Marine’s continuous investments in innovation and technology development over the years have enabled the group to move up the value chain to develop industry-leading designs and solutions. We are very pleased to partner with Transocean to raise the bar for the design and build of the next generation ultra-deepwater drillships,” Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine's chief executive, said.

It is worth reminding that both the Deepwater Titan and Deepwater Atlas were ordered by Transocean back in 2014 for $540 million each, but the deliveries were postponed several times for different reasons. After several deferrals, it was agreed that one of the rigs would be delivered in December 2021 while the other would be delivered in May 2022.

Obviously, neither deadline materialized, and the Deepwater Atlas is the first drillship delivered with a contract already lined up.

Namely, it was hired by Beacon Offshore for drilling operations on the Shenandoah project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to start during the fourth quarter of 2022 – according to Transocean’s latest fleet status report. Transocean won the $252 million firm contract for the Deepwater Atlas back in August 2021.

The dayrate for the Deepwater Atlas is $315,000 until the third quarter of 2023. At that time, a 20,000-psi blowout preventer will be installed for continued operations with Beacon at a dayrate of $455,000 for one year from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The second drillship – the Deepwater Titan – is contracted to Chevron for five years also in the Gulf of Mexico starting in the first quarter of 2023 at $455,000 per day.

