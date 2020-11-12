First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Total (NYSE: TOT) have delivered the first unconventional gas from the United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Total (NYSE: TOT) have delivered the first unconventional gas from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ADNOC revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

The unconventional gas was delivered from the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession, which is located 124 miles west of Abu Dhabi city. ADNOC noted that the achievement marks a significant milestone towards future full field development and highlighted that it was an important step towards the company’s target of producing one billion standard cubic feet of gas from the concession before 2030.

First gas from Ruwais Diyab comes two years after the companies signed the region’s first unconventional gas concession agreement. ADNOC said the accelerated progress was made possible by the strong commitment and collaboration between ADNOC and Total.

“This achievement marks another important milestone in the development of the UAE’s unconventional gas resources as we deliver on our integrated gas strategy and work to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the nation,” Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC’s upstream executive director, said in a company statement.

“The accelerated progress in Ruwais Diyab is a testament to the long-standing partnership between ADNOC and Total, which has enabled us to expedite the learning curve in the production of unconventional gas resources, provided cost optimization opportunities and driven efficiencies,” he added.

“All of these remain key as we move forward with confidence to further develop the concession and unlock its substantial potential to drive sustainable value for the UAE and its people,” he went on to say.

In November 2018, ADNOC signed an agreement with Total granting it a 40 percent stake in the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession. Under the terms of the agreement, Total will explore, appraise and develop the concession area’s unconventional gas resources.

ADNOC is one of the world’s leading energy producers and a primary catalyst for Abu Dhabi’s growth and diversification, according to its website, which shows that the business has the capacity to produce four million barrels of oil, about 11 billion cubic feet of raw gas and over one billion cubic feet of sour gas per day. Total describes itself as a major energy operator. The business has operations in more than 130 countries, employs more than 104,000 people and produces 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to its website.

