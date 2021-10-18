First String Of Nord Stream 2 Filled With Gas

Russian giant Gazprom has completed the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Russian giant Gazprom, the leader of the Nord Stream 2 AG joint venture, has completed the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 AG said that the string was filled with approximately 6.25 billion cubic feet of technical gas, reaching a pressure of 1,500 psi in the pipeline, as planned and in line with the system design requirements.

According to the consortium, this pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in the future.

Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing, with further technical steps soon to be announced.

It is worth reminding that the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline started earlier this month, following the completion of pre-commissioning activities.

The $11 billion-worth Nord Stream 2 is designed as two parallel 48-inch lines, roughly 1,200 kilometers long, each starting southwest of St. Petersburg and ending at the German coast at Greifswald.

In early September, pipelaying vessel Fortuna welded into place the last pipe of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The vessel lowered pipe number 200,858, the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, onto the seabed in German waters.

This comes some three months after the first line of the gas pipeline to Germany was completed. Gazprom said on September 10, 2021, that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been fully completed.

The gas pipelines will have the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year to the EU, for at least 50 years.

