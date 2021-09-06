First Steel Cut For Fourth Fast4Ward FPSO Hull

SWS cuts first steel for the fourth FPSO of a Fast4Ward design being built for Dutch provider SBM Offshore.

Chinese shipyard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has cut first steel for the fourth FPSO of a Fast4Ward design being built for Dutch provider SBM Offshore.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, started building the fourth Fast4Ward universal floating production and storage vessel (FPSO) hull, designated H1499. SBM Offshore ordered the fourth Fast4Ward FPSO hull from SWS in March 2021.

SWS’ production director Guo Changlin, safety director Wang Jincheng, deputy general manager of China State Shipbuilding Trading Lai Lihua, shipowner's yard group, French classification society yard group, and representatives of related departments attended the first steel cutting ceremony.

The H1499 hull follows the universal hull design concept created by SBM for an FPSO with an oil storage capacity of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil. The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day and will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day, as well as a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

It also meets the marine environmental conditions in West Africa, South America, and other regions and can be customized according to project needs.

“The start of construction of the fourth ship in this series shows that this type of ship has a strong market appeal, and it also marks that Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has formed a universal FPSO batch design and construction capability,” SWS stated.

To remind, SBM Offshore created the Fast4Ward program to standardize the FPSO construction and delivery process, reducing cost and speeding up the time to the market by up to 12 months.

The first Fast4Ward hull became the Liza Unity FPSO and the second became the Liza Prosperity FPSO, both allocated to ExxonMobil in Guyana. These two hulls have already been completed. The third hull, launched in mid-July this year, is still not allocated to a project.

