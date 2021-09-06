First Steel Cut For Fourth Fast4Ward FPSO Hull
Chinese shipyard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has cut first steel for the fourth FPSO of a Fast4Ward design being built for Dutch provider SBM Offshore.
Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, started building the fourth Fast4Ward universal floating production and storage vessel (FPSO) hull, designated H1499. SBM Offshore ordered the fourth Fast4Ward FPSO hull from SWS in March 2021.
SWS’ production director Guo Changlin, safety director Wang Jincheng, deputy general manager of China State Shipbuilding Trading Lai Lihua, shipowner's yard group, French classification society yard group, and representatives of related departments attended the first steel cutting ceremony.
The H1499 hull follows the universal hull design concept created by SBM for an FPSO with an oil storage capacity of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil. The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day and will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day, as well as a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.
It also meets the marine environmental conditions in West Africa, South America, and other regions and can be customized according to project needs.
“The start of construction of the fourth ship in this series shows that this type of ship has a strong market appeal, and it also marks that Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has formed a universal FPSO batch design and construction capability,” SWS stated.
To remind, SBM Offshore created the Fast4Ward program to standardize the FPSO construction and delivery process, reducing cost and speeding up the time to the market by up to 12 months.
The first Fast4Ward hull became the Liza Unity FPSO and the second became the Liza Prosperity FPSO, both allocated to ExxonMobil in Guyana. These two hulls have already been completed. The third hull, launched in mid-July this year, is still not allocated to a project.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Talos Files Dispute Notice Against Mexico
- Initial Ida Hit to Production Surpasses Katrina
- Indian Firms Are Said to Discuss Buying ALNG 2 Stake
- TotalEnergies and Iraq Agree $27B Deals
- Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform
- Petrofac Bags $100MM EPCC Deal
- Seadrill Limited To Exit Chapter 11 In Q4
- Near 90 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Down
- USA Drops 11 Rigs Week on Week
- Wintershall Dea Finds More Oil At Bergknapp Discovery
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Corp Sells 4 Jackups for $292MM
- North Sea Troll Phase 3 Project Online
- Oil Heads for Monthly Loss Before OPEC+ Meet
- Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike
- Shell Takes Operatorship of 2 Blocks Offshore South Africa
- WTI Erases Loss as US Oil Inventory Report Overshadows OPEC+ Announcement
- Taqa May Sell Oil and Gas Assets After Review
- Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production
- Libya Budget Battle Could Imperil Oil Output
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- Indigenous Group Seeks Trans Mountain Stake
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions