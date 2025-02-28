First Solar Boosts Sales to $1.51 Billion for Q4

First Solar Inc. has reported a 70.56 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net sales to $1.51 billion for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

Full-year sales totaled $4.21 billion, up 26.75 percent from 2023 “primarily driven by a higher volume of modules sold to third parties”, the Tempe, Arizona-based manufacturer said in an online statement.

Last year saw net bookings of 4.4 gigawatts (GW) with an average selling price of 30.5 cents per watt, excluding adjusters, Indian domestic volumes and terminations.

Q4 net profit landed at $393.12 million, up 25.61 percent. Net income per diluted share was $3.65, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.3 percent.

“Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities, less debt at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $1.2 billion from $0.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter”, First Solar reported. “The increase was primarily the result of the initial proceeds received from the sale of 2024 Section 45X tax credits and module segment operating cash flows, partially offset by capital expenditures associated with our Alabama and Louisiana facilities”.

Last week it said it was selling $857 million of tax credits generated from the production and sale of modules in the United States last year. The two transfer agreements had a price of $0.955 per $1 tax credit. First Solar expects $819 million in gross proceeds, of which $645 million was paid December for the first of the transactions.

“Even as we maintained a highly selective approach to bookings, we expanded manufacturing capacity by commissioning our Alabama facility and progressed construction of our new Louisiana facility, established the infrastructure we anticipate will accelerate innovation with a new R&D [research and development] center in Ohio, and produced and shipped a historic volume of modules”, chief executive Mark Widmar commented.

The $1.1 billion factory in Larence County, Alabama, has 3.5 GW of vertically integrated nameplate solar manufacturing capacity. Once fully ramped, the new facility, along with First Solar’s three operating sites in Ohio, will grow the company’s domestic nameplate production capacity to nearly 11 GW and its global capacity to over 21 GW.

Additionally it is building a $1.1 billion, 3.5 GW facility in Louisiana, expected to be commissioned in the second half of this year.

In India last year First Solar started operation at a $700 million project with a yearly nameplate capacity of 3.3 GW.

By the end of 2026, First Solar’s annual nameplate capacity in the U.S. is expected to be over 14 GW while its global portfolio would have 25 GW, according to the company.

First Solar ended 2024 with $5.09 billion in current assets including $1.62 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Current liabilities stood at $2.08 billion including $236.42 million in current portion of debt.

