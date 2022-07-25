First Results From TGS East Coast India Reprocessing Project

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has made the first phase of project deliverables for their East Coast India reprocessing project available to project participants. Final 2D-cubed, workstation-ready data will be delivered by the end of July 2022, according to the company’s latest statement.

The TGS East Coast India 2D-cubed project encompasses hundreds of thousands of miles of existing 2D data across an area of over 193,000 square miles offshore India’s east coast.

The comprehensive project utilizes TGS’ proprietary 2D-cubed technology - a solution for generating a 3D seismic migration volume from a set of 2D seismic lines - to create a single conformable, easily accessible dataset designed to encourage and assist exploration endeavors offshore India.

”This new dataset is one of many TGS initiatives providing seismic to boost exploration across the Asia region. It will allow explorers to better develop regional models in their pre-study evaluation process. Access to this data will also increase confidence in license round decision-making processes and maximize the potential of existing seismic data in the region by employing innovative processing techniques,” notes Will Ashby, Executive Vice President - Eastern Hemisphere at TGS.

TGS secured the deal earlier this year, in February, and the project has been approved by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and supported by industry funding. The new dataset acquired in the reprocessing project, a TGS initiative to provide seismic to enhance exploration potential across Asia, offers coverage of the prospective Krishna-Godavari Basin and West Bengal Fan.

The data uplift will allow local and international companies to develop structural and geological models in their pre-study evaluation process using a single conformable 3D volume. This will increase confidence in license round decision-making processes and support further exploration.

