First Nations to Invest in LNG Canada

The Shell-led LNG Canada joint venture said it had signed an agreement allowing five First Nations neighboring the project in British Columbia to invest up to around $712 million in phase 2.

The Shell PLC-led LNG Canada joint venture said it had signed an agreement allowing five First Nations neighboring the project in British Columbia to invest up to CAD 1 billion ($712.17 million) in phase 2.

Subject to the co-venturers approving the expansion project, the deal would give MNT Investments LP an unspecified majority stake "in a special purpose entity that would purchase the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank to be built as part of LNG Canada's proposed Phase 2 expansion", according to a statement from LNG Canada. MNT Investments is a limited partnership of the economic development organizations of the Gitga’at First Nation, the Gitxaała Nation, the Haisla Nation, the Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum.

"The assets would then be leased back to LNG Canada for the operational life of the project. LNG Canada would continue to safely operate and maintain the facility, tank and associated infrastructure", LNG Canada said.

LNG Canada expects to make a final investment decision on phase 2 by yearend. Phase 2 is planned to add two more liquefaction trains to raise the facility's total capacity to up to 30 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) from the current 14 MMtpa.

"The transaction would represent one of the largest Indigenous ownership positions in major Canadian infrastructure and a significant Indigenous investment in Canada’s LNG sector", LNG Canada noted.

"This opportunity enables Indigenous equity in a key national and provincial priority project starting from the construction phase, representing an evolution in Indigenous infrastructure ownership", it added.

Gitxaała Nation Elected Chief Councilor Linda Innes said, "This is far more than a commercial transaction. It marks a fundamental shift in how development can occur in our traditional territory: one where Indigenous Nations are not expected to accept impacts but instead participate as equity owners and true partners".

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"We will always be at the table on decisions affecting our economy, environment and stewardship responsibilities", Innes added. "We are open for business with the right partners and governments, and this agreement shows what is possible when trust is earned".

Earlier this year the federal government, the government of British Columbia and LNG Canada agreed on "enhanced investment cooperation" to advance phase 2. The agreement included working "collaboratively with First Nations in LNG Canada’s proposed Phase 2 expansion", LNG Canada said May 14.

LNG Canada began exporting June 2025 and reached its phase 1 capacity of 14 MMtpa later last year with the completion of the second train. The facility has since shipped over 100 LNG cargoes, according to the joint venture.

Shell owns 40 percent of LNG Canada. Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd has 25 percent, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 15 percent, China's state-owned PetroChina Co Ltd 15 percent and Korea Gas Corp five percent. The Haisla Nation hosts the project.

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