'First Major Project' for GB Energy Announced

A release posted on the UK government website on Friday announced that the “first major project” for Great British Energy (GB Energy) “is to put rooftop solar panels on around 200 schools and 200 NHS sites, saving hundreds of millions on their energy bills”.

Hundreds of schools, NHS trusts and communities across the UK will benefit from new rooftop solar power and renewable schemes to save money on their energy bills, thanks to a total GBP 200 million ($258.6 million) investment from the UK government and Great British Energy, the release stated.

“In England around GBP 80 million ($103.4 million) in funding will support around 200 schools, alongside GBP 100 million ($129.3 million) for nearly 200 NHS sites, covering a third of NHS trusts, to install rooftop solar panels that could power classrooms and operations, with potential to sell leftover energy back to the grid,” the release noted.

The first panels are expected to be in schools and hospitals by the end of summer 2025, according to the release.

The release stated that local authorities and community energy groups will also be supported by nearly GBP 12 million ($15.5 million) to help build local clean energy projects. A further GBP 9.3 million ($12.0 million) will power schemes in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland including community energy or rooftop solar for public buildings, the release added.

“Great British Energy’s first major project will be to help our vital public institutions save hundreds of millions on bills to reinvest on the frontline,” Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in the release.

“Great British Energy will provide power for pupils and patients,” he added.

“Parents at the school gate and patients in hospitals will experience the difference Great British Energy can make. This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, with lower bills and energy security for our country,” he continued.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said in the release, “with this investment we are backing our teachers and delivering for our young people - saving schools thousands on their bills to reinvest in a brilliant education for each and every child”.

Minister of State for Health Karin Smyth said in the release, “this investment in clean energy will power our NHS while saving the taxpayer millions in energy bills”.

“Crucially, we will divert the savings to where it matters most for patients and staff - frontline services,” Smyth added.

Great British Energy Chair Juergen Maier stated in the release, “this is the first step in Great British Energy’s work with local communities to help them generate their own energy”.

“By partnering with the public sector as we scale up the company, this will help us make an immediate impact as we work to roll out clean, homegrown energy projects, crowd in investment and create job opportunities across the country,” he added.

Great British Energy is backed by GBP 8.3 billion ($10.7 billion) over this Parliament, the release highlighted, adding that the company will own and invest in clean energy projects across the UK.

A separate release posted on the UK government website on Monday revealed that GB Energy’s start-up board members would meet in Aberdeen that day “to discuss scaling up the company and kickstarting investments, to deliver the government’s Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission”.

The release highlighted that Energy Minister Michael Shanks would convene the meeting, alongside Start-up Chair Juergen Maier and interim CEO Dan McGrail, “to discuss next steps for the organization and building up an investment portfolio that will return a profit for the British people”.

“We now have a fantastic team in place to lead Great British Energy and establish the company in Aberdeen,” Energy Minister Michael Shanks said in that release.

“By unlocking homegrown clean power projects, Great British Energy will support thousands of well-paid jobs in Scotland and across the country, and deliver energy security for the British people,” he added.

“Today’s meeting of the new board members marks another step forward for the company as it gears up to make its first investments,” he continued.

Maier said in that release, “we are working on a plan to invest in and deliver homegrown clean power, supporting the next generation of energy jobs”.

“We are already engaging with industry on exciting investment opportunities so we can hit the ground running once Great British Energy is fully established,” he added.

“Together we will back British innovation and support the creation of thousands of jobs in clean energy projects and their supply chains in the North East of Scotland alone,” he went on to state.

Interim Great British Energy CEO Dan McGrail said in the release, “Great British Energy is perfectly placed to take advantage of the clean energy revolution for the benefit of the British people”.

“As I take up post as interim CEO today [Monday], I’m pleased to bring our new board members together in Aberdeen to discuss our plans to invest in secure, homegrown clean power - unleashing jobs and crowding in private investment,” he added.

This release also revealed that, on March 18, Maier would convene a skills roundtable “to work with industry to help oil and gas workers in north-east Scotland access opportunities in clean energy jobs”.

In a release sent to Rigzone by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) last month, the organization announced that Dan McGrail had been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer of GB Energy.

In this release, DESNZ revealed that McGrail will be based in Scotland and work from GB Energy’s Aberdeen headquarters.

