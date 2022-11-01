First Major Cold Fronts Will Test Inventories
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators turn their attention to weather patterns, implied U.S. supply trends, potential government action, and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy, and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: As October winds down, we will be looking for the first major cold fronts that will test the below-normal levels of both natural gas and heating oil inventories. Will the LNG backlog in Europe impact U.S. Gulf Coast natural gas prices? And could that actually lead to some larger storage builds that will increase our readiness for winter? New England, notorious for blocking natural gas pipeline projects both new and expanded, may be in serious trouble should a colder-than-normal winter hit that area. The region has been known to burn fuel oil and import LNG to supplement their needs in the past. Fuel oil will be harder to come by and importing LNG from Russia is out of the question now. If the U.S. finds itself short of heating oil, will the government take action to suspend refined product exports?
Vikas Dwivedi, Global Oil and Gas Strategist for Macquarie Group: We remain attuned to implied U.S. supply trends in weekly DOE crude balances given particularly large balancing items recently. While weekly DOE balances can be noisy, they can offer a more real-time window into U.S. crude fundamentals (and potential production growth) than heavily lagged monthly data. We will continue to watch how sweet-grade physical premiums trend as refineries around the world exit fall turnarounds and Chinese refineries increase their crude purchases for higher refining runs later this year and into 2023.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
- Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Spend To Reach $369B By 2028
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Keppel Sides With Shell On Singapore Low Carbon Energy Hub
- Oil Set For Monthly Gain Ahead Of OPEC+ Output Cut
- Future Diversification Is Key For US Shale Players
- Granholm Visit To Puerto Rico Focuses On Energy Action Plans
- Equinor Beats Third Quarter Financial Expectations
- ABL Group Establishes Saudi Arabian Unit
- OEUK To Hold Decommissioning Event In November
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
- Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
- US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
- ExxonMobil Finds Oil Two More Times In Guyana
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
- Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
- APPEA Lauds Oil & Gas Contribution To Australian Federal Budget
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More