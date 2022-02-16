First Major Baton Rouge - New Orleans CCS Project Is Born

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) announced Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with a “large” Louisiana landowner to lease approximately 26,000 acres along the Mississippi River industrial corridor for future carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects.

In a separate announcement on the same day, Talos revealed that it and EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) had entered into a memorandum of understanding to provide integrated CO2 transportation solutions in the region. The joint service offering will utilize significant portions of EnLink’s existing regional pipeline infrastructure of approximately 4,000 miles in Louisiana, Talos revealed.

The company noted that these announcements mark the first major CCS project in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans area and the first with an integrated midstream solution dedicated to permanent sequestration activities. Talos outlined that it will be the project manager and operator of injection, storage and monitoring and revealed it will be joined by its partner, Storegga Limited.

Talos’ lease deal is said to span the Iberville, St. James, Assumption and Lafourche Parishes, which the company notes is one of the largest industrial regions in the United States with approximately 80 million metrics tons of CO2 emitted regionally per year. The Baton Rouge/New Orleans CCS development, dubbed River Bend CCS, is described by Talos as a hub-class sequestration project comprised of three distinct sites with a cumulative storage capacity of over 500 million metric tons.

“We are excited to announce this significant agreement establishing a major CO2 sequestration hub along the Mississippi River along with the new transportation infrastructure collaboration with EnLink Midstream,” Robin Fielder, who was appointed Talos’ first EVP of low carbon strategy and chief sustainability officer back in December 2021, said in a company statement.

“This combination of a large-scale, strategically located sequestration hub plus alignment across the value chain is positioned to deliver turn-key carbon removal solutions in one of the largest and most critical industrial regions in the United States,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the project, Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan said, “I'm very proud of the progress our team has made in advancing Talos’ CCS business”.

“We announced another milestone on our journey to build out one of the largest portfolios of projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. This project is unique because the Mississippi River corridor is such an important focus area for lowering industrial emissions, and by combining the right storage location and geology, real pipeline infrastructure and two credible and capable operators, the River Bend CCS project can be a model for optimizing those variables to achieve a successful integrated CCS project,” he added.

“We will also be advancing our previously announced projects in the coming year through important engineering and permitting phases while continuing to pursue additional opportunities throughout the Gulf Coast. We remain excited about the trajectory of our CCS business, and in combination with a record 2021 from our upstream business, have high expectations for the enterprise to continue to unlock unique, differentiated ways to grow long-term shareholder value in the coming year,” Duncan went on to say.

In November last year, Talos announced that it and Freeport LNG Development, L.P. had executed a letter of intent to develop the Freeport LNG CCS project, which is immediately adjacent to Freeport LNG’s natural gas pretreatment facilities located near Freeport, Texas, on the Gulf Coast.

In October 2021, Talos announced that it and TechnipEnergies had entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to CCS projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

