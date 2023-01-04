First LNG Cargo Arrives at Wilhelmshaven

The shipment can supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year.

Uniper announced Tuesday that it had brought Germany’s first full cargo of LNG to the new Wilhelmshaven terminal, which is operated by the company.

The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022, Uniper highlighted, adding that the Maria Energy is fully loaded with approximately 97.1 million cubic meters of natural gas. That’s enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year, according to the company.

Uniper outlined that the LNG cargo delivered by Maria Energy forms part of the commissioning process at the Wilhelmshaven terminal. Commercial operations of the Wilhelmshaven terminal are expected to start in mid-January 2023. The terminal was opened on December 17, 2022.

“The successful delivery of the first full LNG cargo to the Uniper terminal in Wilhelmshaven is a testament to the strong partnership between Uniper, Venture Global, and Tsakos Energy Navigation,” Niek den Hollander, Uniper’s CCO, said in a company statement.

“The use of LNG as a reliable energy source is crucial for the security of supply for Germany and Europe. We are committed to contribute our part by bringing more LNG to the European market and especially Germany via the Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel Regas Terminals,” he added.

Commenting on the development, Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said, “Venture Global is very proud to supply the first full cargo of LNG ever delivered to Germany, and we congratulate Uniper and the German government for their swift action to build the infrastructure needed to make this historic day possible”.

“As strategic partners, we look forward to providing long-term security of energy supply to our allies through the continued delivery of clean and reliable U.S. LNG,” Sabel added.

Rigzone has asked Uniper when the terminal in Wilhelmshaven will receive its next shipment. At the time of writing, the company has not yet responded to Rigzone’s question.

On December 17, Uniper announced that the first German floating terminal for importing LNG had officially been commissioned for service in Wilhelmshaven. An annual volume of at least five billion cubic meters of natural gas is expected to be imported and fed into the German long-distance gas grid via the LNG Terminal, Uniper highlighted at the time, adding that this represents around six percent of the German gas consumption.

On December 15, Uniper revealed that the Höegh Esperanza vessel, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), arrived in Wilhelmshaven. The arrival of the FSRU marked an important milestone shortly before the opening of Germany’s first LNG terminal, Uniper noted at the time.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com