First LNG at Sabine Pass Train 6
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has announced that LNG was produced for the first time at Train 6 of the company’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility.
The company noted that the commissioning process continues and added that it expects substantial completion of Train 6 to be achieved in the first quarter of 2022. That would be approximately one year ahead of the guaranteed completion date, Cheniere Partners highlighted. Upon substantial completion, Bechtel Energy Inc. will transfer the completed train to Cheniere Partners and Sabine Pass’ total production capacity will be approximately 30 million tons of LNG per annum, Cheniere Partners outlined.
“This milestone is yet another impressive achievement by the Bechtel and Cheniere teams who continue to safely commission and bring our LNG trains online ahead of schedule and within project budgets,” Jack Fusco, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cheniere Partners, said in a company statement.
“With global economic activity increasing and the winter season approaching in key LNG markets around the world, providing additional supplies of reliable LNG can help companies, countries and communities around the world during this high-demand period,” Fusco added in the statement.
Brendan Bechtel, the chairman and CEO of Bechtel, said, “these LNG projects are powering the energy transition and enabling access to cleaner energy around the world”.
“Cheniere Partners continues to be at the forefront in the LNG industry and we are honored to play a role in improving access to this energy source for communities that need it,” Bechtel added.
Full notice to proceed on Sabine Pass Train 6 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere Partners in June 2019. Since then, the peak workforce building Train 6 was 1,800 workers who have completed approximately five million craft professional hours, installed 12,250 tons of steel, poured 48,500 yards of concrete and laid 2.5 million feet of cable, Cheniere Partners revealed.
Sabine Pass’ current five fully operational liquefaction units, or trains, are each capable of producing around five million tons per annum of LNG, Cheniere Partners’ website shows. These five trains were brought online an average of seven months ahead of schedule, the site highlights.
Cheniere Partners owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, which is located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers, and two marine berths with a third marine berth under construction. The company also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.
Cheniere describes itself as the pioneer of U.S. LNG, the largest producer of LNG in the country and second largest operator in the world.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
