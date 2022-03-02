First Commissioning Cargo Leaves Calcasieu Pass LNG Plant

Venture Global LNG, together with JERA Global Markets, a unit of the Japanese LNG import powerhouse JERA, informed that the first commissioning cargo has been loaded and sent from the Calcasieu Pass facility in Cameron, Louisiana.

Venture Global LNG, the company that stands behind the development of the 10 mtpa project, broke a global record for the fastest large-scale greenfield LNG facility to ever be built, moving from FID to LNG production in just 29 months. It is also one of the first greenfield LNG export projects to ever be constructed in the United States.

The first commissioning cargo departed on March 1, loaded on board the LNG carrier Yiannis, chartered by JERA Global Markets. The company optimizes term contracts on behalf of JERA and EDF Group, and manages physical cargoes, financial hedging, and chartering of LNG carriers. EDF has a 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Venture Global for an annual supply of 1 million tonnes of LNG.

“Venture Global is honored to partner with JERA, one of the world’s largest buyers of LNG, on the inaugural commissioning cargo from Calcasieu Pass,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “This historic and proud moment for our company represents the culmination of many years of relentless efforts by our team to innovate, design, construct and now deliver low-cost, clean LNG to our customers. Venture Global has successfully pioneered a new way of developing LNG projects that will result in the supply of low-cost, abundant, and affordable energy to people around the world, while also driving fuel switching from coal to natural gas.”

“We are delighted to receive the first cargo from the Calcasieu Pass LNG project, which has great significance for easing the supply-demand balance of LNG amid the tight global market situation,” said JERA Global Markets CEO Kazunori Kasai. “Based on a supply agreement with Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC., JERA Global Markets is pleased to support Venture Global and receive LNG cargos from this innovative project, which provides the industry with an exciting new model for LNG liquefaction.”

Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in as well as Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

