First Cold Boxes Reach Louisiana LNG Project Site
The first two cold boxes out of 18 that will make up the liquefaction process system at Venture Global LNG, Inc.’s Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility under construction in Cameron Parish, La., have arrived at the project site, Venture Global reported late Friday.
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Venture Global noted that the cold boxes – brazed aluminum heat exchangers manufactured in the U.S. by Chart Industries, Inc. – were delivered Thursday more than four months ahead of schedule.
“We are extremely impressed with the early delivery and execution by Chart Industries and appreciate our collaboration with them,” Venture Global Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel remarked in a joint comment.
Venture Global added that Baker Hughes Co. is factory-fabricating the project’s 18 mid-scale, modular liquefaction trains. In April, the firm announced that the equipment passed a key test at a Baker Hughes facility in Italy.
Located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico, Calcasieu Pass LNG will boast 10 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefaction capacity. Venture Global has reported an anticipated commercial operations start date of Fall 2022 for the facility. In addition, the firm is developing a total of 40 mtpa of liquefaction capacity via the Plaquemines and Delta LNG export projects along the Mississippi River near New Orleans.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- TechnipFMC Bags Multi-Million Dollar Equinor Deals
- Report Projects $300B in Possible Asset Write-downs for Shale
- ADNOC Sells $10B Stake in Pipelines
- Allseas Removes 17K Ton North Sea Shell Platform
- Talos Acquires GOM Shelf Assets for $65MM
- McDermott Nets Sizeable UK Contract
- The Next Hard Oil Price Indicator
- Keppel, Awilco at Odds on Nordic Winter Contract
- Polarcus Shrinks Workforce by 20 Percent
- Oil Bounces After Trump Says China Deal Still On
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Continental Switching Gears on Production Curtailments
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Weatherford Names Interim CEO
- Ovintiv Nixing Jobs Across North America
- Deepwater GOM Tieback Deal Goes to Williams
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming