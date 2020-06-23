First Cold Boxes Reach Louisiana LNG Project Site

This photo shows the June 18 arrival of two cold boxes at the Calcasieu Pass LNG site. PHOTO SOURCE: Venture Global LNG, Inc.

The first two cold boxes out of 18 that will make up the liquefaction process system at Venture Global LNG, Inc.’s Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility under construction in Cameron Parish, La., have arrived at the project site, Venture Global reported late Friday.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Venture Global noted that the cold boxes – brazed aluminum heat exchangers manufactured in the U.S. by Chart Industries, Inc. – were delivered Thursday more than four months ahead of schedule.

“We are extremely impressed with the early delivery and execution by Chart Industries and appreciate our collaboration with them,” Venture Global Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel remarked in a joint comment.

Venture Global added that Baker Hughes Co. is factory-fabricating the project’s 18 mid-scale, modular liquefaction trains. In April, the firm announced that the equipment passed a key test at a Baker Hughes facility in Italy.

Located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico, Calcasieu Pass LNG will boast 10 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefaction capacity. Venture Global has reported an anticipated commercial operations start date of Fall 2022 for the facility. In addition, the firm is developing a total of 40 mtpa of liquefaction capacity via the Plaquemines and Delta LNG export projects along the Mississippi River near New Orleans.

