First Chinese Cylindrical FPSO To Get MacGregor Offloading Systems

MacGregor will supply two offloading systems for the first-ever Chinese cylindrical FPSO set for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 project in the South China Sea.

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply two FPSO offloading systems for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project located in the east part of the South China Sea.

MacGregor said that the deal was awarded following the successful cooperation and delivery of the mooring system and riser pull-in system for CNOOC’s Lingshui 17-2 project.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2021 fourth quarter order intake. The offloading systems are planned to be delivered to Offshore Oil Engineering’s construction site located in Qingdao, China in January 2023.

“This is China’s first 60,000-ton cylindrical FPSO, and MacGregor’s offloading systems will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient discharge of oil from the FPSO to a shuttle tanker,” the company stated.

The offloading systems will be customized to store either a 16-inch catenary hose or a 16-inch floating hose that allows the operator flexibility with shuttle tanker selection.

The rated oil flow is up to 127,000 cubic feet per hour for each offloading system. The two sets of offloading systems share a common hydraulic power unit, with this redundant solution providing high-efficiency operation.

“During the past two years we have delivered the 16-point mooring system, the north and south modular riser pull-in system for the CNOOC Lingshui 17-2 project in the western part of South China Sea,” says Tor Eide, Vice President, Offshore Energy Solutions, MacGregor.

“Despite unprecedented challenges and difficulties caused by the Covid situation, our teams from China, Singapore, and Norway worked together to achieve delivery punctuality and continuous responsive service, which was highly recognized by the CNOOC project team.

“Based on the trust gained and many years of excellent cooperation, we are proud to again have the opportunity to support CNOOC's gas field development and make our contribution to the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 project,” adds Eide.

CNOOC has been very active in the past year or so. Namely, the Chinese firm said at the start of the year that it started production from the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project and the Kenli 16-1 oilfield.

The Buzzard Phase II development in the UK sector of the North Sea was started up in late November of last year. In the same month, CNOOC started up the Lufeng oil fields regional development project offshore China.

In the third quarter of 2021 alone, six new projects started production. These comprise the Luda 29-1 oilfield, the Liuhua 21-2 oilfield, the Luda 6-2 oilfield, the Bozhong 26-3 oilfield expansion project, the Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project, and the Bozhong 19-4 oilfield adjustment project.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com