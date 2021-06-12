First 20,000-psi Rig Delivery by Year End and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Transocean Sees First 20,000-psi Rig Delivery by Year End
Transocean reached an agreement with Sembcorp Marine unit Jurong Shipyard Pte to delay delivery and defer payments for a pair of newbuild, ultra-deepwater drillships. Transocean now expects a December 2021 delivery for the Deepwater Atlas and a May 2022 delivery for the Deepwater Titan.
Read full article here
Oxy to Divest Permian Acreage in $508MM Deal
Occidental has agreed to sell non-strategic acreage in the Permian Basin to a Colgate Energy Partners III affiliate for $508 million. The acreage currently produces approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from roughly 360 active wells.
Read full article here
McDermott Announces Leadership Change
McDermott International announced that its chief executive officer, David Dickson, has decided to resign. The company has appointed an interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Read full article here
Chevron Awards GOM Drilling Contract
Chevron has awarded Valaris Limited a three-year contract securing a drilling unit in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, directly continuing the drilling unit’s current contract.
Read full article here
Is OPEC+ Intentionally Firing Up Prices?
The disconnect between its demand forecast and its supply call raises questions on whether OPEC+ is intentionally firing up prices or if some of the demand expectations are overstated, according to Rystad Energy’s Oil Markets Analyst Louise Dickson.
Read full article here
Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
The Naga 7 rig remains submerged off the coast of Sarawak after an incident that took place last month, Velesto Energy revealed in its latest quarterly report. In the report, the company noted that the incident area was secured while the group works with insurance underwriters and the Protection & Indemnity Club on “the way forward”.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- McDermott Sub Gets Conditional LOA for $2B Contract
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- Lightsource BP in $1B+ Portugal Solar Investment
- Worley Bags Shell Hydrogen Deal
- Hibiscus Reveals Repsol Deal Value
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
- Chevron Pumps $20MM Into Adopt-a-Port Initiative