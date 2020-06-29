Firms Team Up to Offer Covid Testing to Oil Cos
Hamilton Health Box (HHB) and 1Health.io have announced that they have partnered to provide Covid-19 testing for oil and gas companies that want to test their employees across the United States.
A “major” energy corporation is already using HHB’s solution, according to the company, which outlined that oil and gas firms will be able to test their employees anywhere, including remote rig locations.
“Supporting corporations in getting their employees safely back to work is incredibly rewarding,” Toby Hamilton, the chief executive officer of HHB, said in a company statement that was sent to Rigzone.
“Being able to help them deploy a Covid-19 testing solution such as 1Health.io that is accurate, affordable and easy makes it possible for companies to function in our new normal,” he added in the statement.
Mehdi Maghsoodnia, the chief executive officer of 1Health.io, said, “we are excited to partner with Hamilton Health Box to help them deploy accurate, affordable and scalable Covid-19 testing to their corporate partners”.
“We designed our platform to allow our corporate partners to deploy complex testing programs that have to provide in person testing, at home testing and supervised testing all managed through a single dashboard,” the 1Health.io CEO added.
HHB describes itself as an onsite, direct primary and urgent care microclinic operator for self-insured employers with as few as 200 employees. 1Health.io is a precision health platform that powers at home testing and wellness solutions, according to the company.
As of June 28, there have been 2.45 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States, with 124,811 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the Americas region the hardest, as of June 28, with 4.93 million confirmed cases and 241,931 deaths, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Oil Groups Look at Texas Reopening Pause
- Shell Offshore Workforce Contract Goes to Danos
- Sapura Cutting 20 Percent of Full Time Workers
- Oil Prices Down for the Week
- Refiners Shun Venezuelan Crude
- Oil Market Optimism Downplays DUCs
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Austin Chalk Wells Go Online
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Oil Business Activity Index Sinks to Historic Low
- Talos Acquires GOM Shelf Assets for $65MM
- KBR to Exit Most LNG, Energy Projects
- Report Projects $300B in Possible Asset Write-downs for Shale
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Hamm Adds $57MM of Faith In Continental
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers