Firms Team Up to Offer Covid Testing to Oil Cos

Hamilton Health Box and 1Health.io have partnered to provide Covid-19 testing for oil and gas companies that want to test their employees across the United States.

Hamilton Health Box (HHB) and 1Health.io have announced that they have partnered to provide Covid-19 testing for oil and gas companies that want to test their employees across the United States.

A “major” energy corporation is already using HHB’s solution, according to the company, which outlined that oil and gas firms will be able to test their employees anywhere, including remote rig locations.

“Supporting corporations in getting their employees safely back to work is incredibly rewarding,” Toby Hamilton, the chief executive officer of HHB, said in a company statement that was sent to Rigzone.

“Being able to help them deploy a Covid-19 testing solution such as 1Health.io that is accurate, affordable and easy makes it possible for companies to function in our new normal,” he added in the statement.

Mehdi Maghsoodnia, the chief executive officer of 1Health.io, said, “we are excited to partner with Hamilton Health Box to help them deploy accurate, affordable and scalable Covid-19 testing to their corporate partners”.

“We designed our platform to allow our corporate partners to deploy complex testing programs that have to provide in person testing, at home testing and supervised testing all managed through a single dashboard,” the 1Health.io CEO added.

HHB describes itself as an onsite, direct primary and urgent care microclinic operator for self-insured employers with as few as 200 employees. 1Health.io is a precision health platform that powers at home testing and wellness solutions, according to the company.

As of June 28, there have been 2.45 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States, with 124,811 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the Americas region the hardest, as of June 28, with 4.93 million confirmed cases and 241,931 deaths, WHO data shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com