Firms Partner in Upstream Digital Twin Tech

Software firm AVEVA will form a digital twin alliance for the upstream oil and gas sector with two other companies.

AVEVA, a global engineering and industrial software firm, reported last week that it has agreed to form a digital twin alliance for the upstream oil and gas sector with engineering and project management company DORIS Group and energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric.

Digital twins virtually represent a physical product, process or ecosystem. Such models provide a feasible approach to altering and adjusting designs. AVEVA stated that its strategic partnership with DORIS and Schneider will deliver upstream-focused digital twin technology designed to help oil and gas companies go digital via Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based software.

“Leaders driving the next wave of transformation are moving quickly and that’s why this partnership with Schneider Electric and DORIS Group is so opportune,” commented AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman. “Our common aim is to support organizations on their digital journey especially in the current environment, helping them accelerate the use of digital technology, realize the value of a digital twin and also work towards a more sustainable future.”

AVEVA contends the alliance will help upstream oil and gas players improve asset performance, increase sustainability and address complex challenges by providing a structured digital and collaborative digital twin system across the lifecycle of projects.

“It’s never been easier to begin a digital transformation program, as access to cloud computing, great connectivity, a merged edge and enterprise combined with analytics and machine learning, means that the ability to digitally drive productivity improvements into the industrial world is now unprecedented,” continued Hayman.

According to AVEVA, the alliance’s digital twin will “serve as a backbone” for improving performance in the upstream and will:

Use cloud-enabled software to help bring new assets onstream faster

Facilitate better business outcomes by enhancing safety

Provide a single point of accountability that will improve traceability

Produce a “fully functional Living Digital Twin” mirroring every aspect of the operating asset, enabling remote operations and production assurance.

“DORIS Group is excited to be strategically partnering with Schneider Electric and AVEVA in this unique venture which will allow us to accelerate the building out of our digital transformation strategy,” remarked Christophe Debouvry, DORIS’ CEO. “Combining our complementary expertise will go a long way to providing a powerful enabler to offer our customers embarking on their digital transformational journeys with optimized solutions throughout their assets lifecycle.”

Christopher Dartnell, Schneider Electric’s president for Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals, stated that his firm will contribute energy and process efficiency expertise to the alliance.

“Our goal is to support customers looking to adopt a digital twin model, by offering our experience to facilitate the overall digital transformation for our clients (to) enable them to improve lifecycle performance and safe operations while also making their operations more sustainable,” Dartnell concluded.

