Fire Reported on Gulf of Mexico Rig and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Fire Reported on Gulf of Mexico Rig

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported on August 22 that a fire which broke out on the E-Ku A2 platform of the Ku-A Processing Center had been brought under control.

Gulf of Mexico Rig Fire Death Toll Grows

In an update on Monday, Pemex revealed that five people had died, six had been injured and two were missing following the fire in the Ku-A Processing Center at the E-Ku A2 compression and electricity generation facility.

Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal for NFE Project

Qatar Petroleum announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement and construction contract for its North Field Expansion project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A. The company will perform engineering work in Qatar.

Shell Loses Nigeria Oil License to NNPC

Bloomberg reported that Shell’s Nigerian venture lost the right to operate an oil site after a court ruled the company wasn’t entitled to renew a lease first granted in 1989.

Biden Admin Plans Sales of Drilling Rights

Bloomberg noted that the Biden administration moved to resume selling oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and throughout the western U.S.

Top Cities and Companies for Texas Oil Job Postings

The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) released new workforce data highlighting the top cities and companies for unique oil and gas industry job postings in Texas in July.

