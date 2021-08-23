Fire Reported on Gulf of Mexico Rig
Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has reported that a fire which broke out on the E-Ku A2 platform of the Ku-A Processing Center has now been brought under control.
The company revealed that three of its workers were injured, and one person passed away, as a result of the incident on the Ku Maloob Zaap production asset in the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. Three workers of the COTEMAR company were also injured and three remain missing, and two workers of the Bufete de Monitoreo de Condiciones e Integridad company remain missing, Pemex announced.
The fire was said to have occurred at 3:10pm local time on August 22. Pemex outlined that the asset’s valves were closed, monitoring was carried out and an emergency plan was activated following the incident.
“The exhaustive search for the missing personnel continues, stabilizing the integrity of the facilities, as well as the assessment of damage,” Pemex said in a statement posted on its website, which was translated from Spanish.
“In addition, a root cause investigation will be conducted to determine the origin of the fire. Pemex expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased person and provides support to the workers affected by this incident, as well as their families,” Pemex added in the statement.
Following the incident, Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocio Nahle, retweeted a message from Pemex outlining that the fire had been brought under control and that an investigation into the incident will take place.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that a fire had broken out near Pemex’s Ku Maloob Zaap offshore platform complex after a submarine pipeline valve broke.
Pemex is the largest company in Mexico, according to its website, which highlights that the business operates through the whole value chain of the industry, from exploration and production to industrial transformation, logistics and marketing. The company generates approximately 2.5 million barrels of oil per day and more than six million of cubic feet of natural gas, Pemex’s site shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
