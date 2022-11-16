Fire Reported on Asgard B Facility

A fire was reported in a transformer on the Asgard B facility in the Norwegian Sea, Equinor has confirmed to Rigzone.

“There were 118 people on board when the incident occurred, none of whom were injured,” the spokesperson told Rigzone, adding that production was shut down.

“The fire occurred in a closed area and was efficiently extinguished by the emergency response personnel on board. The situation is normalized on Asgard B, but production is still shut down,” the spokesperson said late Tuesday.

“We are working towards a safe start-up of production as soon as possible. It is too early to conclude on causes, the incident will be investigated,” the spokesperson added.

Discovered in 1981, Asgard is a field in the central part of the Norwegian Sea, which includes the Asgard A, Asgard B and Asgard C facilities. Asgard A is a production, storage and offloading vessel, Asgard B is a floating semi-submersible facility for gas and condensate processing, and Asgard C is a storage vessel for condensate.

Norwegianpetroleum.no, which is run in cooperation by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, shows that production from Asgard hit 8.06 million Sm3 of oil equivalents in 2021. Production has been steadily declining at the field since 2016, according to the site, which outlines that work is currently ongoing to increase the recovery from Asgard. Conversion of gas injection wells to gas production wells at Smørbukk is said to be ongoing and third party tie-ins to Asgard will prolong the lifetime of the facilities, the site notes.

Petoro AS holds a 35.69 percent interest in Asgard, Equinor Energy AS holds a 34.57 percent stake, Var Energi ASA holds a 22.96 percent interest, and TotalEnergies EP Norge AS holds a 7.68 percent stake, according to Norwegianpetroleum.no.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com