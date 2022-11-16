Fire Reported on Asgard B Facility
A fire was reported in a transformer on the Asgard B facility in the Norwegian Sea, Equinor has confirmed to Rigzone.
“There were 118 people on board when the incident occurred, none of whom were injured,” the spokesperson told Rigzone, adding that production was shut down.
“The fire occurred in a closed area and was efficiently extinguished by the emergency response personnel on board. The situation is normalized on Asgard B, but production is still shut down,” the spokesperson said late Tuesday.
“We are working towards a safe start-up of production as soon as possible. It is too early to conclude on causes, the incident will be investigated,” the spokesperson added.
Discovered in 1981, Asgard is a field in the central part of the Norwegian Sea, which includes the Asgard A, Asgard B and Asgard C facilities. Asgard A is a production, storage and offloading vessel, Asgard B is a floating semi-submersible facility for gas and condensate processing, and Asgard C is a storage vessel for condensate.
Norwegianpetroleum.no, which is run in cooperation by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, shows that production from Asgard hit 8.06 million Sm3 of oil equivalents in 2021. Production has been steadily declining at the field since 2016, according to the site, which outlines that work is currently ongoing to increase the recovery from Asgard. Conversion of gas injection wells to gas production wells at Smørbukk is said to be ongoing and third party tie-ins to Asgard will prolong the lifetime of the facilities, the site notes.
Petoro AS holds a 35.69 percent interest in Asgard, Equinor Energy AS holds a 34.57 percent stake, Var Energi ASA holds a 22.96 percent interest, and TotalEnergies EP Norge AS holds a 7.68 percent stake, according to Norwegianpetroleum.no.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- EPA Announces More Stringent Methane Measures
- International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
- NSTA Opens Another Investigation
- Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
- Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK
- North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
- IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Nosediving
- Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech