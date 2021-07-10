Fire Occurs Near Pemex Platform and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Fire Breaks Out Near Pemex Offshore Platform

Bloomberg reported that a fire had broken out near Pemex’s Ku Maloob Zaap offshore platform complex after a submarine pipeline valve broke.

Pemex Comments on Fire

Following the incident, Pemex commented on the fire at the Ku asset. In the statement, the company revealed that immediate actions to control the fire avoided environmental damage.

BP Awards Four-well Offshore Contract

BP awarded drilling contractor Valaris Limited a four-well contract offshore West Africa. Valaris expects the contract to start in the first quarter of next year.

Diamond Offshore Strikes Training Deal with Maersk

Diamond Offshore entered into a three-year global training management and service agreement with Maersk Training. The agreement will provide Diamond with access to a global network of more than 500 third-party training providers at negotiated, preferred pricing.

Eni Announces Significant Oil Find

Eni announced a significant oil discovery on the Eban exploration prospect in CTP Block 4, offshore Ghana. Eban - 1X proved a single light oil column of approximately 262 feet in a thick sandstone reservoir interval of Cenomanian age, with hydrocarbons encountered down to 12,956 feet, Eni revealed.

FPSO Market is Booming

Τhe FPSO (floating production, storage, and offloading) market is booming this year, according to Rystad Energy, which highlighted that more contracts were awarded in the second quarter of 2021 than during the whole of last year.

