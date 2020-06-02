Fire Extinguished on Suncor FPSO
A fire was successfully extinguished on board Suncor Energy’s Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel on the morning of May 30, according to a June 1 incident disclosure from the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB).
The fire was coming from the low pressure separator on the vessel, according to the disclosure. At the time of the incident, the FPSO was approximately 350 kilometers southeast of St. John’s. Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore oil regulator said Suncor alerted them to the blaze immediately and confirmed everyone on board has been accounted for and is safe. The scene was secured and on-site monitoring continues.
“There are no injuries and we await further information from Suncor as to the extent and their assessment of the cause,” said C-NLOPB in a statement. “There is no gas or crude held onboard the vessel which has been shut down for maintenance. The facility is not producing at this time.”
The C-NLOPB is monitoring Suncor’s continuing investigation of the incident.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
