Fire Erupts at Chevron Refinery Near LA

A blaze broke out at Chevron Corp.’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County, the latest threat to fuel supplies in a state that’s already bracing for shortfalls.

Firefighters responded after multiple reports of an explosion at the El Segundo operation, south of Los Angeles airport, on Thursday evening local time.

The fire was isolated and there were no injuries, a representative for Chevron said in a statement. All refinery personnel and contractors have been accounted for, the spokesperson said.

Chevron also said there were no evacuations for nearby residents and emissions from the refinery haven’t exceeded permitted levels, based on the facility’s monitoring system.

This week, Phillips 66 said its Los Angeles plant will refine its final barrel of crude oil around Oct. 16 as the facility — one of California’s few remaining refineries — moves to permanently shutter operations by the end of the year.

It’s the latest in a wave of refinery closures in California that has tightened an isolated fuel market. The looming crunch led to recent attempts by state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, to shore up supply in a state that regularly sees the highest gasoline prices in the nation.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a social media post that she had been briefed on the fire outside of the city limits, adding that there was no impact on the airport.

According to the company website, the El Segundo refinery, built in 1911, supplies 20% of all motor vehicle fuels and 40% of the jet fuel consumed in Southern California. It has a capacity of about 290,000 barrels a day.