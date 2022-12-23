Fire Detected Onboard Prelude FLNG Facility
A Shell spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone that a fire was detected onboard the Prelude Floating Liquid Natural Gas (FLNG) facility offshore Australia.
“On Wednesday 21 December at 16:25 AWST, there was a small fire detected onboard Prelude in a turbine enclosure,” the Shell spokesperson told Rigzone.
“The fire was quickly contained using a hand-held extinguisher and the area made safe. There were no injuries and all workers on the facility are safe and accounted for,” the spokesperson added.
“Production has been temporarily suspended and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway. We will work methodically through the stages in the process to recommence production with safety and stability foremost in mind,” the spokesperson continued, adding that the regulator had been informed.
Prelude FLNG produces natural gas off the coast of Australia in the Browse Basin. The facility has a production capacity of at least 5.3 million tons per annum of liquids - comprising 3.6 mtpa of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate and 0.4 mtpa of liquefied petroleum gas – according to Shell’s website, which highlights that the facility is 488 meters long and 74 meters wide. Prelude FLNG has been designed to remain moored for at least 25 years, Shell’s site points out.
Back in June 2019, Shell announced that the first shipment of LNG had sailed from Prelude FLNG. The shipment was delivered by the Valencia Knutsen to customers in Asia, Shell revealed at the time. In May 2011, Shell announced final investment decision on Prelude FLNG. In a company statement at the time, Shell described the project as “groundbreaking”.
Shell holds a 67.5 percent interest in the facility, with INPEX holding a 17.5 percent stake, KOGAS holding a ten percent interest, and CPC holding a five percent stake.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
