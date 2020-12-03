Fire Breaks Out at Equinor Methanol Plant

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that a fire with smoke development was reported on December 2 at 14:40pm in a compressor house at the methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden.

Following the fire breakout, emergency services were dispatched with police, fire and health services all arriving at the scene, Equinor revealed. The fire was said to have been put out at 15:40pm. Equinor confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire and noted that it was working to get an overview of the consequences and the cause of the incident.

“When the fire started, both the air separation plant and the methanol plant were shut down,” Equinor said in a statement posted on its website.

“Personnel at the factory were evacuated and all emergency response procedures were implemented. Equinor's emergency response organization was mustered and authorities were notified,” Equinor added in the statement.

“Equinor has clear priorities in a crisis. Our first priority is to attend to the people who are involved in the situation, then, the environment and our surroundings, and finally to protect the technical integrity of the plant and our industrial interests,” Equinor went on to state.

The Tjeldbergodden industrial facility at Nordmore was officially opened in June 1997 and comprises three plants; a methanol plant, a gas receiving terminal and an air separation plant. The methanol plant is the largest in Europe, and when it was first opened, it was the first time natural gas had been used on a large scale for industrial production in Norway, Equinor states on its website.

Volumes from Tjeldbergodden account for approximately 25 percent of total European methanol production and about 10 percent of consumption, according to Equinor, whose share in the plant is 82.01 percent. ConocoPhillips Scandinavia owns the remaining 17.99 percent stake in the plant.

