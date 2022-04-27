Finder Energy Acquires New Acreage Near Massive North Sea Field

Oil and gas company Finder Energy has expanded its UK North Sea portfolio after agreeing with Talon Energy to acquire a 100 percent interest in offshore license P2527, located near a massive oil field.

Finder Energy said that the agreement was conditional upon obtaining the usual regulatory approvals.

The P2527 license is in the Outer Moray Firth and covers an area of 42.5 square miles some 62 miles from Aberdeen. The license contains the White Bear prospect and is next to the giant Buzzard Field which holds 1.5 billion barrels. According to the company, the new license is also proximate to Finder’s P2528 license.

The Buzzard Field, which was discovered in 2001, is the most significant oil discovery in the North Sea in the modern era and the UK’s highest-producing oil field with peak production exceeding 200,000 bopd.

“Finder is mapping analogs of the Buzzard field in its P2528 license and the addition of P2527 and the White Bear prospect enhances Finder’s position in this play. Infrastructure in the area is prolific.

“Finder’s prospects are attractive to operators of nearby infrastructure because they open up the potential for low cost and rapid tiebacks to achieve early production by utilizing capacity in their existing infrastructure.

“These factors greatly improve the farmout potential of Finder’s prospects, which is the central pillar of Finder’s infrastructure-led exploration strategy,” Finder CEO Damon Neaves said.

The P2527 license was awarded in the 32nd Offshore Licensing Round and is currently in Phase A, which is four years expiring on November 30, 2024. The work program for Phase A is limited to licensing and reprocessing of 3D seismic data and technical studies.

Finder has licensed 3D data on the license and is nearing completion of the Big Buzz 3D reprocessing project over an area of 634 square miles as part of its work program on the P2528 license.

Following completion of the Big Buzz reprocessing project, prospect evaluation will begin in June which is expected to generate risking and resource estimates on key prospects. This work will kick off farmout efforts later this year to attract partners to fund drilling activity.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Finder will acquire a 100 percent interest in P2527 in return for granting Talon a right to 12.5 percent of gross income received by Finder concerning P2527. These rights do not encumber any future farminee or purchaser of all or part of Finder’s interest in P2527 so as not to impact any future transaction. There are no upfront cash or share payments payable to Talon for the acquisition.

“Western European nations, and the United Kingdom in particular, need new oil and gas reserves due to regional conflict and sanctions on Russia. Energy companies are heeding this call and very favorable conditions are emerging for farmout and drilling activity in the North Sea.

“Finder has timed its entry into the North Sea perfectly and this highly complementary acquisition increases our leverage to this basin on compelling terms. We look forward to demonstrating the value of this acreage through farmout deals and, ultimately, discoveries that will bring new oil reserves into production for Finder and the United Kingdom,” Neaves added.

