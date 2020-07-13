Finalists Announced for NPD IOR Award
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has announced three finalists for its 2020 improved oil recovery (IOR) award.
The licensees on the Grane field in the North Sea, the researcher Geir Evensen and the oil and gas company Lundin have all made the finalist list for the award, which will be the 16th since the first IOR prize back in 1998.
Equinor is the operator of the Grane field, and its partners in the asset comprise Petoro, Var Energi and ConocoPhillips. According to the NPD, these companies have “distinguished themselves with many years of good work in drilling and wells, as well as reservoir management”.
Geir Evensen has made “significant contributions over the course of many years to the development of modelling methods based on the ensemble approach”, the NPD notes. Lundin was nominated for its commitment to using formation and long-term tests before making important development decisions, the NPD highlighted.
According to the NPD, the IOR award goes to production licenses, companies, projects or individuals that are expected to create added value on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) through innovative work for improved recovery.
This year, 24 nominations were submitted to the award’s jury, which includes seven representatives from different disciplines in the NPD. The winner of the award, which was last picked up by the licensees for the NCS Alvheim field in 2018, will be announced later this year.
The NPD is a governmental specialist directorate and administrative body which reports to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. Established in 1972, the NPD’s main office is located in Stavanger, Norway.
According to its website, the NPD’s primary objective is to contribute to the greatest possible values from the oil and gas activities to the Norwegian society, through efficient and responsible resource management.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
