Final Part Of Tyra II Redevelopment Project Now In Place

The world's largest crane vessel Sleipnir placed the final part of the Tyra II redevelopment project – an 85.4-meter-long bridge between the new process platform and the habitation platform.

Now all the elements of Tyra II are connected and Sleipnir will leave the Tyra field after a successful installation campaign. This marks the end of lifting the final four parts of Tyra II – the process platform, two bridges, and a flare tower.

TotalEnergies said that in the coming days the installation team would complete the final welding to ensure that the new platforms and elements could withstand years of harsh weather in the North Sea.

Once everything is welded together, the installation team will pass the baton to the connection and commissioning team, who will focus on preparing the installed platforms and connecting them to the existing North Sea infrastructure. It is the last phase before first gas from Tyra II in the 2023/2024 winter season.

"It is fascinating that we can now see the complete form of Tyra II. All eight platforms, six bridges, two legs, and a flare tower are now in place in their final position. I am very proud of our installation team and our talented partner Heerema Marine Contractors who once again carried out lift operations right off the book. It is an important milestone that has been reached, but we cannot rest on our laurels. There is still a lot of work to be completed offshore before Tyra II is ready to produce the first gas for the winter season 2023/24," Lars Bo Christiansen, Deputy Project Director for TotalEnergies EP Denmark, stated.

More than 260 people aboard Sleipnir were involved in the work of lifting the process platform, two bridges, and a flare tower. On October 4, the largest Tyra II platform landed safely on the platform legs in the Tyra field. The lifting of the 17,000-ton process platform broke the world record as the heaviest crane lift ever carried out at sea.

Sleipnir has been part of the redevelopment of the Tyra field, helping to install the new platform legs in September 2020 as well as the remaining new Tyra II modules, including the accommodation module, six wellhead and riser platforms, and four bridges in September 2021 and April 2022. Its two large cranes can lift a weight of up to 20,000 tons. The vessel is 220 meters long and 102 meters wide.

Tyra is Denmark's largest natural gas field. Before the field was closed for reconstruction, it was the center for processing and exporting more than 90% of the natural gas produced in the Danish North Sea. TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of DUC – a partnership between TotalEnergies, Noreco, and Nordsøfonden.

The rebuilding of Tyra became necessary as the seabed beneath the platforms had sunk because of years of extraction from the underlying limestone layer. The rebuilding of the Tyra field included three main elements – decommissioning and recycling and disposal of the old Tyra platforms, reuse and 13-meter extension of the current platform legs on six platforms, which will have new topsides as well as a completely new process platform and a completely new accommodation platform.

When the rebuilt Tyra II is back in production, it is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which corresponds to 80% of the expected Danish gas production. Also, Tyra II will deliver natural gas with 30% less CO2 emissions from production and will make a significant contribution to Danish and European security of supply.

