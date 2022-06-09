Filling Up Standard UK Car with Petrol Tops $125 for First Time
The cost of fully filling up a standard UK car with petrol surged above £100 for the first time, underscoring the unrelenting pressure the country faces from spiraling fuel prices.
“It’s a truly dark day today for drivers with petrol now crossing the thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank,” RAC spokesman Simon Williams said.
Britain, like the rest of the world, is seeing the cost of living rising. Fuel prices feed into that because they affect almost every corner of the economy -- from mobility to the cost of producing goods.
Oil prices have surged since the invasion of Ukraine on concern about the supply of Russian supplies. For petrol and diesel, a bottleneck in the global refining system has exacerbated already elevated prices, while the Britain also taxes road fuel consumption more than some other countries, including the US.
Filling up a standard 55-liter car with petrol now costs £100.27, while the same for diesel rose to £103.43, RAC’s data show.
Average petrol prices rose 0.9% to 182.31 pence per liter. Diesel advanced 0.8% to 188.05 pence.
--With assistance from Jack Wittels.
