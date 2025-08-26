FERC Reauthorizes, Extends Commissioning Deadline for Texas LNG

The United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has upheld its approval for Glenfarne Group LLC’s Texas LNG project, acting on a second court remand.

FERC also granted Glenfarne’s request to extend the deadline for the start of operations from November 2024 to November 2029.

Last month FERC issued a final supplemental environmental impact statement for the project in response to the second remand by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in August 2024. In that order the court vacated FERC’s authorization issued April 2023 because the Commission had not issued a supplemental environmental impact statement.

In March 2025 the court modified its August 2024 order and issued a remand without vacatur.

Glenfarne expected the final order from FERC to come November 2025. The reauthorization has now been awarded three months earlier.

“The Commission affirms its earlier determinations that the Texas LNG Project is not inconsistent with the public interest”, stated the reauthorization order, published on FERC’s website. “All directives in the Commission’s prior orders remain in effect”.

In a statement Monday, Glenfarne affirmed its target to make a FID (final investment decision) by year-end. “Texas LNG has secured customer offtake commitments in a volume sufficient for achieving FID”, the New York and Houston-based energy infrastructure company said.

“The administration’s common-sense energy policies and the hard work of the FERC commissioners and staff, and the Texas congressional delegation are helping us unlock the project’s many benefits”, said Glenfarne chief executive and founder Brendan Duval.

The company added, “The final order is the latest milestone for Glenfarne’s federally authorized 32.8 million-tonnes-per-annum LNG portfolio, which also includes the Alaska LNG project and the Magnolia LNG project”.

Texas LNG already holds Energy Department permits to export up to four million metric tons a year, or 204.4 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent, to FTA and non-FTA countries. The permits were issued September 2015 and February 2020 respectively.

The project consists of a new LNG terminal on the north side of the Brownsville Ship Channel, 2.5 miles southwest of the Town of Port Isabel and 19 miles northeast of the City of Brownsville. It is designed to have two liquefaction trains. Feed gas would be delivered via a planned third-party pipeline, according to the project proposal to FERC.

Kiewit won the engineering, procurement and construction contract last year.

