FERC Greenlights Alaska LNG Project
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given the green light to the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. to liquefy and export liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the North Slope in Alaska.
FERC granted a Section 3 Natural Gas Act authorization to the AGDC to construct and operate the Alaska LNG Project. The project will be made up of liquefaction facilities on the Kenai Peninsula and will be able to produce up to 20 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) of LNG for export.
It would also include an 807-mile-long, 42-inch-diameter pipeline capable of transporting up to 3.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the liquefaction facilities, a gas treatment plant in the Prudhoe Bay at the North Slope and two more gas pipelines connecting production units to the gas treatment plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy authorized the project to export 20 MMPTA of LNG to nations with which the United States has a Free Trade Agreement. The DOE also granted conditional authorization for 20 MMTPA of natural gas to be exported to nations that do not have an FTA.
Additional information about the project and its progress are available here.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
