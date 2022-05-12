FERC Extends Construction Deadlines For Two LNG Projects
Despite stern opposition from environmental groups, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has decided to extend construction deadlines for two LNG export projects being developed in Texas and Louisiana.
The projects in question, Cheniere’s Corpus Christi LNG project in Texas and the Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana being developed by Energy Transfer, came under fire from environmental organizations.
Corpus Christi Stage 3 LNG protest
Sierra Club and Public Citizen in their comments allege that the companies’ delay is market-driven rather than a response to the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. They assert that the companies chose to not proceed with construction to wait for natural gas prices to rise. They argue that market-related setbacks are not the type of unforeseeable barriers worthy of an extension.
However, despite protests, FERC has decided to give Cheniere more time to finalize the construction. In its notice regarding Corpus Christi Stage 3 LNG project, FERC has granted a 31-month extension of time, until June 30, 2027, from the original date of November 22, 2024.
FERC further stated that an extension of time to construct a project may be denied where the record indicates that a project is no longer commercially viable. A change in commercial viability may constitute a significant change in the circumstances underlying the original public interest findings.
“However, the record, in this case, does not support a finding that the Stage 3 LNG Project is no longer commercially viable. The companies continue to pursue the project and remain optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on LNG market conditions is waning,” the statement reads.
“We note that since the companies filed the request there has been evidence of an increase in demand for LNG, demonstrated, for example, by the recently announced partnership with the European Union seeking to ensure additional LNG volumes for the E.U. import market of at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022, with expectations of increased demand going forward,” FERC said in its notice.
Cheniere’s Stage 3 expansion project will see the development of seven midscale trains that would add approximately 10 mtpa of additional aggregate production capacity, bringing Corpus Christi’s total nominal capacity to approximately 25 mtpa.
Lake Charles LNG
In February, Sierra Club, Healthy Gulf, and Louisiana Bucket Brigade motioned to intervene in Lake Charles LNG’s request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend their time to 2028 to build their export facility.
The groups claimed that the initial construction permit was issued in 2015, however, the project failed to make any progress for over a decade.
The protest came a month after Lake Charles LNG filed a request for a construction deadline extension with FERC. In their request to extend the construction deadline to December 17, 2028, Lake Charles LNG and the accompanying pipeline project made significant progress towards the execution of commercial agreements with LNG offtake customers and towards a final investment decision.
Lake Charles notes that it has obtained all required federal, state, and local authorizations and permits related to the construction and operation of the liquefaction project and that it has kept those permits valid despite the delays. The project developers cite the significant disruptions to the global LNG market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason for the need for an extension but argue that recent trends in the LNG market have created a demand for long-term supply.
In their response to the protest and their reasoning to grant the extension, FERC said that Trunkline, Lake Charles Export LNG, and Lake Charles LNG have demonstrated good cause for the delay and that it will grant the request for a three-year extension to complete construction of the project.
To remind, Energy Transfer plans to convert its existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification facility into an LNG export facility. The project is fully permitted for three 5.5 mtpa liquefaction trains which will utilize existing infrastructure.
