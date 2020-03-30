FERC Approves Enable Midstream's Rate Case Settlements
Enable Midstream Partners LP reported that Enable Mississippi River Transmission LLC (MRT) got FERC approval on its uncontested rate case settlements with customers. The settlements establish rates for services on the MRT system that provide a return on MRT’s historical investments, recovery of the pipeline’s ongoing operating costs and rate certainty for customers.
Effective Aug. 1, 2019, MRT’s maximum firm transportation rates for service across both of MRT’s pipeline zones have increased by 60% and storage deliverability and capacity rates have increased by 30% compared to the rates in effect before Jan. 1, 2019.
Enable now expects 2020 MRT revenues of about $87 million, an increase of $7 million compared to 2018 levels. The settlements also include contract extensions for most firm transportation and storage customers through July 31, 2024.
“We are pleased with the approved settlements and believe they represent a fair return on MRT’s historical investments,” said Rod Sailor, president and CEO. “MRT has been in service to customers for over 90 years, and today’s settlement approvals demonstrate the pipeline’s strategic value to its service area and position it to continue providing that service well into the future.”
Enable’s assets include 14,000 miles of gas, oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50%), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
