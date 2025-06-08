Fennex to Deploy AI-Powered Safety System across EnQuest's UK Operations

Fennex Ltd. has bagged a multi-year deal from EnQuest plc to deploy the flagship AI-powered Behaviour-Based Safety System (BBSS) across EnQuest’s UK operations.

EnQuest oversees a varied portfolio of offshore assets in the North Sea, which includes Thistle, Heather, Magnus, and the Kraken FPSO, along with the Sullom Voe Terminal located onshore Shetland, recognized as one of the largest oil terminals in Europe, Fennex noted in a media release.

Fennex added that the BBSS is already live across all of EnQuest’s UK offshore assets and the Sullom Voe Terminal. This rapid deployment was achieved in just eight weeks.

“BBSS is now deployed across all EnQuest’s UK-operated offshore assets, and for the first time at a major onshore terminal”, Adrian Brown, Managing Director at Fennex, said. “EnQuest was eager to roll out the platform quickly, and thanks to strong collaboration, we were able to go live both offshore and onshore in record time”.

“We identified BBSS as an opportunity to make a step change in operational safety through making it easier and more user-friendly for personnel to participate and allowing us to make more effective use of the resulting leading data. It provides full visibility of engagement in our safety reporting and real-time data, giving us immediate insight into reported issues and the ability to act swiftly for the best outcomes in our operations”, EnQuest’s Director of HSE and Wells, Ian McKimmie, added.

As the collaboration progresses, Fennex and EnQuest are working together to reveal even more value - leveraging advanced analytics, behavioral insights, and AI-driven predictive safety tools to foster a culture of proactive, intelligence-led safety, Fennex said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com