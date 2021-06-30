Feds Estimate 27% Drop in DUC Well Inventory

EIA estimates the United States' DUC inventory in key oil and gas basins declined 27% from June 2020 through May 2021.

The United States’ estimated inventory of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells in key oil and gas basins declined 27% from June 2020 through May 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Monday.

According to EIA’s most recently monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR), the U.S. DUC inventory for May 2021 was approximately 6,521 wells in seven major tight oil and shale natural gas basins – down from a June 2020 peak of 8,874. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) statistical arm added that 2,616 of the DUCs – nearly 40% of the total – are in the Permian Basin of West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, exploration and production (E&P) companies have cut capital expenditures, deployed fewer rigs, and reduced oil and natural gas production in response to lower demand and lower prices,” EIA noted in a written statement. “DUCs help operators produce oil and natural gas at a lower cost.”

The graph below shows changes in DUC inventories across oil and gas basins since January 2014.

SOURCE: EIA, Drilling Productivity Report

EIA pointed out that it estimates DUC figures by examining the difference between records of drilled wells and completed wells each month, translating into the DUC well count. The DOE unit also noted that its DUC inventory estimates hinge on assumptions about wells reported to the “FracFocus” national hydraulic fracturing chemical registry website, managed by the Ground Water Protection Council and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.

Cautioning that the well completion timeline can vary given factors such as oil, gas, and petroleum product prices, EIA stated that its estimated DUC well count assumes that most wells are completed and start production within a year after they are drilled.

“Generally, E&P companies maintain a DUC backlog that can sustain oil or natural gas production for several months so that they can always have wells they can complete quickly,” concluded EIA. “Because new oil and natural gas wells have decline rates that can be as high as 60%-70%, E&) operators need a constant supply or new wells that are ready to be completed to maintain steady production levels.”

The full June 2021 DPR is available on EIA's website.