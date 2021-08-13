Fear of Lockdown Demand Destruction Permeates Market

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers look at several market developments, including the ongoing effect of the virus on the industry, the White House’s call for OPEC+ to do more and the state of natural gas. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The fear of lock-down demand destruction permeated the market this week. WTI was attempting to claw its way back up to the $70 mark while Brent crude inched towards $72 after Monday’s plummet caused by news out of China regarding delta variant Covid-19 related restrictions. China, the world's largest importer of crude oil, is experiencing a rapid spread of the variant which has led the government to institute a “zero-tolerance” policy with stricter travel restrictions and quarantine rules. The city of Beijing, in particular, has canceled all “large-scale” events and exhibitions for the remainder of August. Additionally, customs data showed that China imported less oil in July than June, further weighing on prices. In the U.S., the delta variant also continues to spread and both Amazon and Wells Fargo have announced delays in their return-to-the-office plans.

Additional “bearish” market signals throughout the week have kept both grades from advancing to the price levels of the prior week. The EIA’s weekly petroleum status report indicated that commercial oil inventories decreased by -400,000 barrels while analysts were calling for a -600,000 barrel drop. The API reported that inventories decreased by -800,000 barrels.

Natural gas lost some of its momentum this week despite record high temperatures in several areas of the U.S. September futures broke below the $4.00 mark as the storage report came within expectations. The EIA’s weekly natural gas storage report indicated an injection last week of +49 billion cubic feet compared with analyst’s forecasts of +48 billion cubic feet and a five year year average of +42. Total gas in storage now stands at 2.78 trillion cubic feet, 16.5 percent below last year and six percent below the five year average for this time of year. The EIA is forecasting a season-ending total of 3.59 trillion cubic feet which would be -159 billion cubic feet below the five year average. Dry production last week was 92.9 billion cubic feet per day while demand rose to 90.6 due to increased power generation. Exports to Mexico increased slightly to 6.2 billion cubic feet per day while exports of LNG dropped from 10.5 to 9.9 billion cubic feet per day.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: We are not making enough natural gas, and the EIA report … bears that out. It is forecasting that on November 1, which is the normal winter demand season starting point, we will be 159 billion cubic feet below our five-year average. Why? More gas has been pulled out of storage, less has been produced and kept here and more has been exported. It is good that the U.S. exported more LNG, reaching record-high levels so far this year, but we need to be producing more gas now for power, heating, and downstream pet-chem demand.

Samuel Indyk, Senior Analyst at Uk.Investing.com: The continued spread of the Delta variant, particularly in Asia, is dampening the demand outlook as the economic recovery is likely to occur more slowly than previously thought. This prompted the International Energy Agency to trim its outlook for oil demand, lowering its estimates for consumption in the second half of the year by 550,000 barrels per day. OPEC maintained their forecasts in their latest monthly oil market report but warned that Covid-19 related developments will need close monitoring.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: OPEC maintained its oil demand forecasts for 2021 (96.6 million barrels per day) and 2022 (100 million barrels per day) but indicated supply growth of +1.1 million barrels per day for non-OPEC countries in 2021, increasing to +2.9 million barrels per day in 2022. Meanwhile, the IEA in Paris lowered its forecast for demand for 2021 by -100K barrels per day but raised next year's demand by +200k barrels per day.

Tropical Storm Fred strengthens, then weakens, then strengthens on its way to the Florida Gulf Coast. There could be some minor impact on the Mobile Bay production area. Citing inflationary concerns about rising gasoline prices, the Biden Administration called on OPEC to increase output stating that current levels aren’t enough. There are only four weeks remaining in the summer driving season.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: It was certainly unexpected for the Biden administration to ask OPEC+ to “drill baby drill” in an attempt to lower gasoline prices in the U.S. This stance is difficult to reconcile with domestic policy that restricts production and transportation of hydrocarbons while emphasizing the desire to minimize usage in the future. Clearly, there are other policy implications in play, most obviously and attempt to mitigate recent increases in the inflation rate, but the suggestion has had little impact on crude prices and is as likely to drive prices higher absent a positive response from OPEC+ as it is indicative of an underlying supply imbalance.

Mcnulty: We have several clients here who were surprised that the U.S. President asked OPEC to produce more crude oil, while obstacles are being put into place to lower American production of crude oil. The stated reason is that fuel prices are rising, and if more crude oil is produced by OPEC, then they might start to decline. Maybe. But the real question is more simple - why would OPEC listen to the U.S. President? They really are not obligated to in any way.

Indyk: The United States calling on OPEC+ to boost oil production was something I didn’t see coming. Gasoline prices in the US have risen almost 50 percent in the latest year and Biden might be worried that higher pump prices could impact approval ratings. But what is interesting is that Biden has cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and suspended drilling in the Arctic during his tenure as he pursues a ‘green’ agenda. On one hand, the president is calling for more oil, on the other he’s trying to prohibit new oil and gas projects.

