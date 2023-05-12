Faster Energy Permitting Figures in USA Default Compromise Talks
An agreement on speeding permits for energy projects is emerging as a key potential component in any deal to avert a US default, lawmakers and officials familiar with talks on the debt limit impasse say.
Aides working behind the scenes to identify potential areas of compromise already have zeroed in on changes to permitting rules that would expedite production of fossil fuels, a priority for Republicans and some Democrats, and clean energy, a progressive priority.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to meet again with other congressional leaders Friday, with a threat of default looming as soon as June 1.
Republican Representative Garret Graves, a key adviser to McCarthy in the negotiations, said chances are “better than 50/50” that a deal will include some agreement on an energy permitting overhaul.
The staff talks are also focusing on clawing back unspent Covid-19 funds and capping spending in the upcoming federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the Louisiana lawmaker said. The White House wants a short-term caps deal, while Republicans want to cap discretionary spending for 10 years, he added.
Meanwhile, the White House so far has indicated it isn’t willing to consider repealing clean energy subsides and tax enforcement increases from last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Republicans and Democrats have put forward competing proposals for changes to permitting rules, but there is overlap between them and a strong push from business lobbyists, led by the US Chamber of Commerce.
Graves, one of the architects of the House debt ceiling bill, said a Republican plan on energy permitting was included in the bill in the hopes that it would be a catalyst for forging compromise. He cited comments Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry made last year about the need to speed clean energy projects.
“I do think permitting reform is more likely than a number of things that Joe Biden will have to accept,” said South Dakota Republican Dusty Johnson, another architect of the bill said.
The White House is also sending out signals it wants to do a deal. On Wednesday John Podesta, Biden’s senior advisor for clean energy said the permitting processhas been “plagued by delays and bottlenecks.”
“We’ve got to fix this problem now,” Podesta added, noting that the White House supports a proposal with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin “with additional reforms.” He also cited areas of common ground with GOP proposals.
Still, Podesta cautioned that the administration opposed tying the debt ceiling to permitting reform, and with Republicans and Democrats far apart so far a deal could remain elusive. The White House has said all budget talks should be technically “separate” from debt ceiling.
Last year Manchin tried to attach a version of permitting reform to a must-pass spending bill, only to face opposition from some progressives and Republicans who wanted more done.
A person familiar with the debt talks said Republicans have a list of objections to the Manchin proposal. They include a lack of clear time lines to issue permits, lack of litigation criteria, and the fact the streamlined process for just 25 projects along with Equitrans Midstream Corp.’s Mountain Valley Pipeline is not extended more broadly.
While Republican permitting proposals focus on expediting oil, gas, coal and other fossil fuel projects, Democratic plans seek to hasten approvals for clean energy projects and the build-out of high voltage transmission lines needed to carry the power they produce. There is agreement between the two parties about the need to reduce the overall time it takes projects to clear environmental reviews and other bureaucratic hurdles. In addition, the White House’s proposal seeks to expedite some mining projects through reform of a 150-year-old mining law.
Among the toughest pills to swallow for Democrats would be a weakening of the National Environmental Policy Act, a decades-old environmental law considered sacrosanct by environmentalists.
Many Republicans, meanwhile, have voiced reservations about electricity transmission line reforms they said would give too much power to the independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That includes changes to how the agency allocates the costs of the multi-billion dollar power lines.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Biden Govt Plans Carbon Capture Mandate for Power Plants
- Iraq Asks Turkey to Resume Kurdistan Oil Transport from Saturday
- Teekay Profit Rises to $169MM on Higher Spot Rates
- Faster Energy Permitting Figures in USA Default Compromise Talks
- Military Moves Out to Fight Alberta Wildfires
- Oil Sands in Canada Face Fire Threat
- ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Oil Posts Fourth Weekly Loss on Demand Concerns
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- Shale Oil Drilling Getting Cheaper
- North America Rig Count Drops Again
- Monetary Forces Are Dragging Down Brent Oil Prices
- Canada Oil and Gas Cos React to Wildfires
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- Fresh UK Oil and Gas Strike Action Takes Place Today
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Boarded Tanker is Found
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- Key Oil Demand Landmark Expected This August
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico