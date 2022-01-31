FAR To Consider Takeover Offer From Australian Investment Firm

Samuel Terry Asset Management, a Sydney-based investment company, has sent an offer for an off-market takeover of compatriot FAR Limited.

FAR said that it received an off-market takeover offer from Samuel Terry Asset Management – the investment manager and trustee for Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund – for the acquisition of all the issued fully paid ordinary shares in FAR for $0.45 cash per share.

The investment company already holds a 4.9 percent interest in FAR and is currently looking to increase its interest in FAR to at least 50.1 percent.

According to STAM, the offer price of $0.45 per share is based on the closing price of FAR shares on ASX at the close of trading on January 28, 2022.

It added that this offer provides investors with an opportunity to divest as much of their shareholding in FAR as deemed appropriate without the need to pay brokerage fees, and with the opportunity to receive certain value.

FAR stated that it would consider the offer and would advise shareholders of its recommendation in due course. The takeover bid recognizes that FAR’s shares are undervalued having regard to cash backing and the potential of the energy company receiving a $55 million contingent payment from the sale of its interest in the RSSD project, as well as its existing oil and gas interests.

Under the terms of the agreement, these payments are contingent on the future oil price being above $58 per barrel.

The offer is conditional, including obtaining a minimum of 50.1 percent acceptance level. So, there is no certainty that the intended takeover bid will be completed. FAR further explained that the proposed offer was not yet open and would not close until mid-March at the earliest and that there was no need for shareholders to take any immediate action.

FAR has been in the crosshairs for a takeover previously. Namely, it got two non-binding indicative proposals – one from Remus Horizons near the end of 2020 and another from Russia’s giant Lukoil in February of last year.

Remus Horizons wanted to buy all the shares in FAR at 2.1 cents per share, but the offer of Lukoil was slightly bigger at 2.2 cents per share.

In the spring of last year in a span of only a few days FAR received a letter from Remus Horizons confirming the investment fund’s intention to make a takeover offer which it then rescinded due to a lack of funding. To make matters worse, Lukoil also decided to bail on the buy. It is worth keeping an eye on this latest offer to see if third luck is really the charm.

