FAR Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gambia
Australia’s FAR Limited has started drilling the Bambo-1 exploration well in Block A2, offshore The Gambia.
FAR said that the Stena IceMax drillship arrived on site on November 12 and spudded the well after completing preparations.
The Bambo-1 well is located some 50 miles offshore The Gambia, in 3,050 feet of water, and is planned to be drilled to a depth of approximately 11,155 feet. The drilling campaign is expected to take around 30 days.
To remind, FAR signed a contract for the Stena IceMax – a Stena Drilling-owned rig – to drill Bambo-1 back in June. If successful, this could lead to the country’s first oil production.
The well is designed to drill into a series of vertically stacked targets with a combined estimated recoverable, prospective resource of 1.1 billion barrels and FAR calculates the chance of geological success for the various horizons to range from 7 to 36 percent.
FAR stated that the targets during drilling are Bambo (S390 & S400) – two shallower horizons not previously intersected; Soloo (S410 & S440) – the extension of the hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs in the adjacent Sangomar oil field offshore Senegal; and Soloo Deep (S552 & S562) – which is expected to provide two additional horizons, also not previously penetrated with a lower chance of success but higher potential volumes.
It is worth noting that further exploration and appraisal by FAR is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
“We are very excited to be drilling offshore The Gambia again and I thank our co-venturer Petronas and the Government of The Gambia for their support during a challenging period of uncertainty and delays.
“We’re looking forward to working safely and efficiently with our trusted partners at Exceed and Stena. The well will be run as a tight well, and we look forward to announcing drilling results at the appropriate time,” FAR’s Managing Director Cath Norman said.
FAR is the operator and has a 50 percent interest in the A2 and A5 blocks. Its joint venture partner PC Gambia, a subsidiary of Petronas, holds the remaining 50 percent.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Political Pressure to Rein in Commodity Prices Increasing
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Coral-Sul FLNG Complete, Ready To Set Sail For Mozambique
- Saipem Inks Transport And Installation Deals With Chevron, TPAO
- Yinson Wins $5.2B Petrobras FPSO Supply Gig
- Schumer Urges Biden to Tap SPR
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- FAR Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gambia
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Oxy Loses Money on Oil Hedge
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts