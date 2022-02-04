FAR Stakeholder Says No To Inadequate Takeover Bid

A substantial stakeholder of FAR Limited has rejected a takeover offer by Samuel Terry Asset Management (STAM), a Sydney-based investment company.

In late January FAR received an off-market takeover offer from STAM – the investment manager and trustee for Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund – for the acquisition of all the issued fully paid ordinary shares in FAR for $0.45 cash per share. The offer price of $0.45 per share is based on the closing price of FAR shares on ASX at the close of trading on January 28, 2022.

The investment company already holds a 4.9 percent interest in FAR and was looking to increase its interest to at least 50.1 percent. Under the terms of the agreement, these payments were contingent on the future oil price being above $58 per barrel. The offer was also conditional on a minimum of 50.1 percent acceptance level.

A substantial stakeholder – Meridian Capital International Fund – which holds 19,28 percent of the issued stake capital said that the offer at the offer price was ‘being opportunistic and wholly inadequate.’

FAR did state in response to the offer that Samuel Terry undervalues the company’s shares due to its cash backing and the right of FAR to receive a $55 million contingent payment from the sale of its interest in the RSSD project to Woodside as well as its existing oil and gas interests.

Meridian Capital further claimed that it remained committed to its investment in FAR and would suggest to the directors of FAR that they convene a meeting of shareholders to consider a distribution of all rights to the RSSD contingent payment to shareholders pro-rata to their existing equity shareholdings in FAR, ideally with such rights traded directly or indirectly on a listed or tradeable exchange.

In the fund’s view, that course of action or any similar arrangement approved by shareholders would help preserve the value of the RSSD payment for existing shareholders on the relevant record date. All other assets including FAR’s cash and oil and gas interests would remain within FAR.

With this outcome in mind, it is highly probable that this takeover of FAR – a third attempt – will also fail. Initially, the company got two non-binding indicative proposals – one from Remus Horizons near the end of 2020 and another from Russia’s giant Lukoil in February of last year.

Remus Horizons wanted to buy all the shares in FAR at 2.1 cents per share, but the offer of Lukoil was slightly bigger at 2.2 cents per share.

In the spring of last year in a span of only a few days FAR received a letter from Remus Horizons confirming the investment fund’s intention to make a takeover offer which it then rescinded due to a lack of funding. Lukoil also decided to bail on the buy soon after. Third time was definitely not the charm in this case.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com