FAR Limited Gives Termination Notice To Its Managing Director

Australian oil and gas company FAR Limited has given notice of termination to its Managing Director Catherine Norman.

Africa-focused independent oil and gas exploration company FAR Limited has given notice of termination to its Managing Director Catherine Norman.

FAR said that the notice of termination was effective immediately and that Norman resigned as a director of the company.

According to the company, Independent Chairman Patrick O’Connor will oversee the business during a period of transition.

With more than three decades’ Board and senior management experience across multiple industries including mining and oil and gas exploration, O’Connor will manage the corporate activities of the company to support FAR as it continues to progress its strategy to unlock shareholder value.

Norman will also be available during her 12-month notice period to assist with any transitional matters as required, per her employment contract.

“The time has now come for a fresh perspective to ensure the company explores every opportunity to realize value for shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I’d like to thank Catherine for her significant contribution to the company. The Board will update shareholders shortly on its strategy that seeks to reflect the underlying asset value in the FAR share price,” O’Connor stated regarding the executive change.

It is worth noting that Norman, a professional geophysicist with over 30 years of experience in the minerals and oil and gas exploration industry, has served as the Managing Director of FAR since November 28, 2011.

As for other important company operations, FAR had to sell its stake in the Sangomar field offshore Senegal to Woodside in 2021, since it couldn’t pay for its share of the working capital for the development.

The final completion payment to FAR was approximately $126 million. Additional payments of up to $55 million are contingent on future commodity prices and the timing of the first oil from the Sangomar project.

Recently, the company withdrew from its assets located offshore Guinea-Bissau since farm-down attempts were unfruitful.

Also, a takeover offer of FAR by Samuel Terry Asset Management closed without the offer conditions being satisfied or waived. Samuel Terry Asset Management, a Sydney-based investment company, sent the offer for an off-market takeover of FAR back in January. The firm offered $0.45 cash per FAR share.

This makes it a hat-trick of offers for the takeover of FAR that resulted in nothing. The first was from Remus Horizons near the end of 2020 and another from Russia’s giant Lukoil in February 2021.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com