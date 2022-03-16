FAR Exiting Guinea-Bissau. Third Takeover Offer Comes To Nothing.

FAR Limited has started the withdrawal process from its assets located offshore Guinea-Bissau as its farm-down attempts came to nothing.

Australia’s FAR Limited has started the necessary steps to withdraw from its assets located offshore Guinea-Bissau since its farm-down attempts were unfruitful.

FAR Limited said that it started steps to withdraw from its interests in the Esperanca Blocks 4A & 5A and Sinapa Block 2 offshore Guinea Bissau. FAR holds a 21.43 percent interest in the Sinapa and Esperanca licenses.

The company gave its notices of withdrawal to the Government of Guinea Bissau and operator Petronor per relevant agreements. Joint efforts by FAR and operator Petronor to collaboratively farm-down were, according to the company, unsuccessful.

FAR has already met the minimum financial commitments associated with the license, and there are no 2022 commitments in place, therefore FAR does not expect to incur any new material expenses related to these interests.

The oil and gas firm added that it has impaired $2.7 million of capitalized costs associated with the Guinea Bissau project in 2021.

FAR has previously disclosed a contingent liability of up to $13 million payable in the event of production, and a contingent withholding tax liability of $568,000 in the event of development, relating to the Guinea Bissau interests.

In the event of withdrawal FAR will not participate in any future development and production relating to these interests therefore the contingent liabilities will no longer exist.

As for any potential in the licenses, the Atum prospect was the key drill target with a best estimate prospective resource of 471 mmbbls gross unrisked. Petronor was also looking into the commerciality of the Sinapa discovery as well.

On the same day, FAR announced that the Samuel Terry Asset Management takeover offer has closed without the offer conditions being satisfied or waived and that no shareholder acceptances will be processed. FAR directors had recommended rejecting the takeover offer.

To remind, Samuel Terry Asset Management, a Sydney-based investment company, sent an offer for an off-market takeover of compatriot FAR Limited back in January. The firm offered $0.45 cash per FAR share.

The investment company already holds a 4.9 percent interest in FAR and was currently looking to increase its interest in FAR to at least 50.1 percent.

This makes it a hat-trick of offers for the takeover of FAR that resulted in nothing. The first was from Remus Horizons near the end of 2020 and another from Russia’s giant Lukoil in February 2021.

