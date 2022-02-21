Ezion Holdings Unit Under Voluntary Liquidation
Ezion Holdings informed that its wholly-owned unit incorporated in Singapore, Teras Conquest 9 Pte Ltd (TC9PL), has been placed under creditors' voluntary winding-up, effective February 10, 2022.
The decision follows a resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting of the unit, held on February 10.
Teras Conquest 9 is the body owning the Teras Conquest 9 self-elevating liftboat built in 2014 at Triyards and classed by ABS.
Ezion Holdings sold the vessel in March 2021 to SLH (Tianjin) Ship Leasing for $18.5 million. The company was forced into selling the vessel to repay its secured bank loans.
It also hoped the sale of the vessel would stop it from incurring additional operating costs and liabilities. It was only one among several vessels Ezion sold during the first few months of 2021.
To wind-up affairs, Oon SU Sun and Lin Yueh Hung, both care of RSM Corporate Advisory, have been appointed as the joint and several liquidators. Ezion informed that the creditors’ voluntary winding-up of TC9PL is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending December 31, 2021.
None of the directors and to the best knowledge of the directors, and none of the controlling shareholders of the company or their respective associates, has any interest, direct or indirect – other than through their respective shareholdings in the company, if any – in the above transaction, Ezion Holdings’ statement reads.
Although the company’s shares are currently under suspension, shareholders, security holders, and investors are advised to consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares or securities of the company.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
