EY To Hire 1,300 As It Opens EYCarbon Unit
Consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) will be hiring more than 1,300 people as it launches EYCarbon, a new sustainability offering to support businesses preparing for net-zero.
EYCarbon is being backed by over $135 million of investment by EY in the UK. The new service will advise, and support listed businesses as they prepare their net-zero plans ahead of independent scrutiny and verification.
Under new proposals made by the UK government, there will be new requirements for the country’s financial institutions and listed companies to publish net-zero transition plans that detail how they will adapt and decarbonize as the UK moves towards a net-zero economy by 2050.
To guard against greenwashing, a standard for transition plans will be made up by a new Transition Plan Taskforce, made of industry and academic leaders, regulators, and civil society groups. The head of EYCarbon is EY’s newly appointed managing partner for sustainability Rob Doepel.
“While we have seen several large, medium, and small businesses sign up to net-zero targets, the new requirement for the UK listed businesses to publish their plans by 2023 is a significant shift,” Doepel said.
"It is an extremely positive step in the fight against climate change but means that businesses will need to move from purpose statements and pledges to the detailed transition plans that will lead to positive action being taken.”
“The new regulations also include tracking Scope 3 Emissions. In addition to the emissions a business produces from its operations, a listed business must track indirect emissions that occur across its supply chain. Accurately tracking and recording these will present a real and significant challenge for businesses as we move towards the 2023 deadline,” he added.
EYCarbon revealed that it would recruit more than 1,300 professionals over the next three years to help listed businesses develop net-zero plans.
To remind, under the 2015 Paris Agreement, 197 countries agreed to try to keep temperature rises well below 1.5°C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. For this, turning companies net-zero is crucial.
“Transitioning to a net-zero economy will take a collective effort, from across the private and public sectors — sustainability is everybody’s business, and we all need to play our part. Innovative thinking, transformational business models, and rapid action are what’s needed to fast track the UK to a more sustainable future,” Hywel Ball, EY UK chair, said.
“It is also vital for businesses to have robust controls and assurance in place to mitigate the potential for greenwashing, enabling them to demonstrate the genuine strides they are making to minimize their impact on the environment," Ball concluded.
