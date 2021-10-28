Exxon’s Liza Unity FPSO Arrives In Guyana
ExxonMobil’s Liza Unity floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel has arrived at the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
The vessel arrived in Guyana on Monday. The production from the Liza Phase 2 development is on track to start in early 2022. The FPSO started its journey from Singapore to Guyana last month.
“I’m so proud of the Unity team. The sail itself is long. The advent of COVID-19 was challenging, but the team was resilient, pushed through, and delivered a beautiful FPSO that’s here in Guyana. We’re all excited that she’s joined the neighborhood next to Liza Destiny, and we’re looking forward to the next few phases as we bring this FPSO online into 2022,” Mike Ryan, Production Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana, stated.
The Liza Unity FPSO has a capacity of 220,000 gross bopd. It is also the first FPSO delivered under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program. The FPSO will be connected to the spread mooring before undergoing preparations for testing and commissioning.
“The development concept and our work on the Liza Unity FPSO have been guided by our enduring values: personnel safety, operational quality, executing on commitments to shareholders and resource owners, and bringing energy to the world while respecting our commitment to the environment and communities in which we operate,” Ryan added.
It is worth noting that the FPSO Liza Unity was awarded the Sustain-1 notation by the classification society in September and according to the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), it is the first FPSO in the world to receive this.
ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana will utilize the Prosperity FPSO on the third development – Payara. First oil is expected in 2024.
The fourth development – Yellowtail, identified on the Stabroek Block – is anticipated to start in 2025 but the project is still waiting for government approvals and project sanctioning.
The firm expects to have at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block by 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the current 10 billion boe recoverable resource base.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
